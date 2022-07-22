After moving back to Pierre, it took Rachel Fastnacht four years to find a rental home in her price range — less than $1,000 a month.
Fastnacht finally found a home on Coteau Street in Pierre for $800.
“I looked at eight or nine places,” the 44-year-old, who works at Taco John’s and lived with her parents until a month ago, said. “They were all dumps, and I have a dog, which made it worse.”
Her situation contradicts a ConsumerAffairs study released this week, which indicates South Dakota has available rentals at the lowest rent costs in the country. In addition, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana are top choices based on affordability and availability of rentals. Rent in these states can be as low as $728 to $734 per month.
“Given the rise in the cost of living, we wanted to give readers an in-depth look at the best places to be a renter compared to places that aren’t as suitable,” David Matheny, digital public relations strategist with ConsumerAffairs, said. The company is a consumer news platform that provides information for purchasing decisions around major life changes.
The data team reviewed real estate broker Redfin’s listings in each state to determine the highest and lowest prices, Matheny said.
“In this scrape, we discovered that South Dakota has the lowest rent prices in the country,” he said. “For rental availability we analyzed available rental listings on Roomster (a website that helps people find roommates). This is where we determined that South Dakota ranks sixth for most available rentals.”
Leroy Foster, owner of Foster Rentals in Pierre, is close to hanging out the no-vacancy sign. Foster, who has been in the rental business for 45 years, has about 300 units in Pierre and Fort Pierre, including the St. Charles and Marion’s Garden apartments. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he had about 80 vacancies. As of Thursday, he had “a half dozen.”
“People decided to move to the small towns and more people are working remotely,” he said.
“During COVID, almost everybody (renting) came from other states or they were coming here for fewer restrictions.”
Unlike states that had soaring case counts early in the pandemic, South Dakota never issued stay-at-home orders. Mask mandates came late.
Foster doesn’t expect the trend to last.
“Some people missed the big cities and of course they are building more apartments in Fort Pierre and Pierre,” he said.
HME Development of Brookings recently broke ground on the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living development. The first phase for the $15 million Yellowstone Street project will include 19 units for independent living, 31 for assisted living and 13 for memory care. The second phase will include 38 apartments for families.
In Pierre, Sioux Falls-based Hegg Companies plans to build an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment building with mixed-use office and retail space between Sioux and Dakota avenues at a cost of $30 million.
Foster has gone through a lot of years with empty apartments.
“Whenever the economy is good, people leave,” he said. “About eight years ago, we were pretty full and a few people built apartments and a few left town. That’s when I had 80 empty (units).”
He lowered the rent by $200 and $250, but couldn’t find tenants.
And when Foster added 24 units to Marion’s Garden, he could only find renters for about half of them.
“Now all 60 units are rented,” he said.
At Woodbridge Townhomes in Pierre, property manager Sally Staufer has a waiting list of 15 for the 21, two-bedroom units at 1012-1020 Woodview Drive. Staufer has no vacancies for the $1,450-a-month townhomes.
“When we have vacancies, we fill up immediately,” she said. “It’s been this way for the last six years.”
Woodbridge rents to primarily older folks who don’t want the upkeep of a home, although the townhomes are open to people of all ages.
Deedra Gesinger, manager for Lincoln, Riverset, Boardwalk and Tudor apartments, all in Pierre, said the three latter eight-plexes are full. Gesinger has three one-bedroom vacancies at Lincoln, which is for residents 62 and older.
“We usually have none open (in Lincoln),” she said. “People don’t leave unless they go to a nursing home.”
