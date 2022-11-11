Fifth-graders Addisyn Norman, left, Jessica Rouse, Ahleise Schweitzer, Ameerah Qassem and Lily Kelly pledge to the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard during the Veterans Day program at Stanley County Schools.
Combat during the Vietnam War left Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Fette with a lifelong leg injury. But Fette, who wears a permanent brace on his lower left leg, didn’t allow the injury to get in his way.
“The Marine Corps taught me one thing – never quit,” the 72-year-old retired Pierre-area pastor said prior to Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at T.F. Riggs High School.
The ceremony included music from Capital City Band, posting of the colors, Riggs Choir singing “The National Anthem,” armed forces salute, bells of peace and guest speaker Glynis Collier, who served in the military for 25 years.
Fette served from 1968-1969 and received an honorable discharge after suffering the leg injury during a February 1969 ambush.
A resident of Spring Creek, he appreciates the annual Veterans Day ceremonies and believes it’s good for high school students to participate.
“It gives them the perspective even if their relatives were in the military,” Fette said. “It gives them an appreciation for what veterans went through.”
U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Welch also attended the ceremony. The 75-year-old Airman 1st Class served from August 1966 to April 1970.
Raised in Canton, Ohio, Welch was initially stationed with the radar squadron in Gettysburg, where he met his late wife, Theresa. After serving in Okinawa and Great Falls, Montana, Welch came to Pierre in hopes of working at the Oahe Dam; he trained as a power production specialist in the Air Force.
The job didn’t pan out, but Welch got a job with the State of South Dakota as its first computer technician and remained on the job for 40 years. He and his wife, who died six years ago from cancer, raised five children in Pierre.
Attending the annual ceremonies at the high school for about 10 years, Welch hopes students recognize the fact that their freedom is from veterans “like us guys.”
During a Wednesday ceremony at Stanley County Schools, sophomore Brylee Kafka spoke about her father’s 20-year service in the Coast Guard. Kyle Kafka served one tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan.
“He was deployed when my mom learned she was pregnant with me,” she said.
Although he came home for two weeks after Brylee’s birth, he didn’t see her again until she was 8 months old.
“Kids all over the United States are in the same situation with family members gone for Christmas and birthdays,” Kafka said. “It’s heartbreaking when you think about families at home waiting for veterans to return.”
During Thursday’s Hughes County Commission meeting, Commissioner Bill Abernathy thanked veterans.
“I as a Vietnam veteran on behalf of the county commission for Veterans Day want to thank everyone who has served their country,” Abernathy said. “Tomorrow is an important day for everyone who did.”
