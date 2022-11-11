Combat during the Vietnam War left Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Fette with a lifelong leg injury. But Fette, who wears a permanent brace on his lower left leg, didn’t allow the injury to get in his way.

“The Marine Corps taught me one thing – never quit,” the 72-year-old retired Pierre-area pastor said prior to Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at T.F. Riggs High School.

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

