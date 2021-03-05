The mercury could rise to more than 70 degrees by Tuesday, giving Pierre residents a well-deserved break from the freezing temperatures over the past month.
The balmy weekend represents a 40-degree shift from the high of 30 recorded last Sunday, National Weather Service Meteorologist James Telken in Aberdeen said Friday.
The average temperature for the first week of March is somewhere in the 40s, he said.
“So when you’re hitting those 60s you’re a good 20 degrees above normal,” he said.
By Tuesday evening, a cold front should bring temperatures back down to the 50s or high 40s, Telken said.
“You could see a few snowflakes mixed in there,” he said. “But as of right now it doesn’t look like there’s a ton of precipitation.”
Friday started with a wall of fog for much of the Pierre area, even prompting a dense fog advisory for Hughes County. By lunch it had faded away into a sunny afternoon in the high 50s.
Pierre residents Deb Fahey and Linda Sack took advantage of the weather to cross through through Steamboat Park on their daily walk.
“It’s absolutely beautiful this week,” Fahey said.
Across the parking lot John Simpson was pulling his fishing boat out of the river. He’s retired, so weekdays are his best opportunity to find a quiet spot to cast his line, he said.
Simpson ended the day with one walleye. “It’s better than getting skunked,” he said with a laugh.
