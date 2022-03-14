A new business is coming to town with a tentative opening date on March 22, as Dakota Butcher owners expand into Pierre after the city experienced some lag in recent times.
Pierre Economic Development Corporation Chief Operating Officer Jim Protexter found new businesses had recently slowed a bit.
“It’s been a while, with COVID, that type of investment activity,” he said. “It got pretty quiet.”
But Protexter did note a few recent fresh businesses outside of relocations and remodels, one as recent as January, another in November and a third in July.
Dakota Butcher owners Randy and Karen Gruenwald plan to expand their statewide chain with a seventh location at 212 E. Sioux Ave., and like many other businesses, are looking to hire more employees.
The store manager and Pierre resident Brian DeShazer is one of four employees the location already has ready to go. But he said they still need two more full-time and another two part-time employees.
Karen said the biggest challenge getting the store ready for opening is finding employees. She said the business’s hours would depend on staffing and would start Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with plans for expanded times and Sundays in the future.
Opening a Pierre location made sense for Randy and Karen, who found the city is a central location between their Rapid City and Watertown stores. The two also have family in the area — Randy’s sister and her family, and their daughter and her family.
And Randy and Karen found Pierre is growing on them.
“We have been treated so nicely, and people have expressed to us how they are so excited for us to come to the community,” Karen said. “They have welcomed us.”
She said the Pierre location would be smaller compared to the other stores, but they planned to keep the basics available locally, like pizza, smoked products, and fresh-baked buns daily.
“We try to go local. We try to go South Dakota as much as we can,” Randy said. “We buy cheeses from South Dakota, sausages from South Dakota. We try to involve as many South Dakota producers’ products as we can. We use local banks.”
DeShazer is no stranger to the meat business. He earned a meat merchandising degree and spent the last 3.5 years as an inspector with the state, covering food, lodging and scales as part of his duties.
“What made me do this is I’ve been into meat, and me and Randy got together, and here we are,” DeShazer said. “With any new business, the most challenging thing is just getting everything coordinated to get it all together and get her open. The most fun and exciting thing is being a new business to Pierre and the community, to give everybody a chance to see what Dakota Butcher is all about.”
He said that the Pierre store would not sell liquor, provide outside butchering or have a sit-in restaurant.
“We’ll offer hot cooked stuff,” DeShazer said. “You’ll be able to buy cooked stuff, but we are not really, per se, a restaurant. We’ll let you walk around and eat your ribs, though. We’re fine with that.”
The location’s smoker isn’t in yet but will provide smoked brisket, ribs, pork loin, chicken and other items when ready. Karen said the store would have smoked foods fresh-made between 4:30 and 5 p.m. each day for the dinner crowd headed home for work.
Randy started Dakota Butcher in 2009 in Clark after he bought a meat locker and began work expanding it into a meat-retailing operation.
“They’ve got multiple locations already, so they’ve been able to test the markets — markets much smaller than Pierre, to be honest — and that allows them to analyze their risk as they look at the different markets and how much size they need, how much inventory they are going to need,” Protexter said. “They’ve got a leg up that way. They’ve identified certainly what is strong in South Dakota and Pierre, and that is good meat — red meat. We still love our beef out here in central South Dakota.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.