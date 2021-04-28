The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team hosted the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday amidst rainy conditions.

As a team, the Govs placed seventh out of seven teams with a score of 97 over par. Mitchell came in first place by shooting 51 over par, while Aberdeen Central came in second place by shooting 67 over par.

The Govs were led by Andrea Mosteller, who placed 15th with a score of 92. Ellie Jo Simpson fired a score of 93, while Hattie Baldwin had a score of 94. Madilyn Brakke shot a score of 97, while Haley Nadeau shot a score of 99. Morgan Lisburg shot a score of 104, while Tessa Swiden shot a score of 114.

The Govs will compete in the Aberdeen Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.

