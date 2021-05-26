The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team competed in the Watertown Invitational at Prairie Winds Golf Course on Monday. A total of seven teams and 42 athletes saw action in the tournament.
The Govs placed fifth out of seven teams with a score of 84 over-par. The Harrisburg Tigers placed first with a score of 46 over-par, while the Mitchell Kernels placed second by shooting 50 over-par.
Junior Ellie Jo Simpson led the Govs by placing 11th with a score of 14 over-par. Sophomore Hattie Baldwin and junior Haley Nadeau each shot 23 over-par. Seventh grader Haley Hart and sophomore Madilyn Brakke each shot 24 over-par. Freshman Andrea Mosteller rounded out the Govs by shooting 34 over-par.
Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa placed first in the Watertown Invite after shooting 4 under-par. Brookings freshman Delilah Fuls placed second by shooting 3 over-par.
The Govs will next see action at the ESD Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Thursday. They will end the week at the Brandon Valley Invitational at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon on Friday. Tee time for each tournament is 10 a.m. CT.
