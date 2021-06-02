The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team played in the Lynx Invitational at the Brandon Golf Course on Monday. The tournament was a rescheduled tournament from last Friday. A total of six teams and 35 golfers competed.
As a team, the Govs placed first with a score of 379. The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots placed second with a score of 389.
Junior Haley Nadeau led the Govs by placing first with a score of 86. Sioux Falls Roosevelt sophomore Sara Sudenga came in second with a score of 87. Pierre junior Ellie Jo Simpson tied for fifth place with a score of 96, while seventh grader Hadley Hart tied for seventh place with a score of 97. Sophomore Madilyn Brakke shot a score of 100, while freshman Andrea Mosteller fired a round of 106. Sophomore Morgan Lisburg rounded out the Govs with a round of 109.
The Govs will next see action at the Class AA State Golf Tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls next Monday-Tuesday.
