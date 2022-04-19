The body of a 70-year-old man who went missing while on an ice fishing trip was found Monday after nearly three months of searching.
Clyde Oswald of Wakpala was found deceased in his vehicle in Lake Oahe, according to a news release from the Corson County Sheriff’s Office. He went missing Jan. 27 near Mobridge.
Personnel from the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, along with well over a dozen other agencies and volunteer groups from the region, made multiple search trips up to the lake since January, Fire Chief Ian Paul said Tuesday.
Pierre-based Central Divers also assisted with the search process, owner Caleb Gilkerson said.
They used several pieces of locating equipment through the search, including a magnetometer, and divers explored several targets. Eventually the vehicle was found by a towable fish sonar device in water about 42 feet deep, he said.
Search efforts this spring were at times hampered by lake ice, and cold and windy weather, Paul said.
“Wind is a big factor on the water obviously and that dictates what we can and can’t do,” he said. “So the wind has been a factor as well.”
This week the department had seven people, its water response trailer and a rescue involved in the search.
“We had some resources up there and have had resources up there a few times since the incident trying to help out that community. We were able to get them some closure yesterday,” he said.
