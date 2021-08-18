The Pierre School District’s new year gets underway Thursday morning, and as with the previous academic year, school officials will be watching COVID-19 case numbers closely.
District Business Manager Darla Mayer told the Capital Journal that COVID-19 case reporting will be publicly available on the school district’s website as was was done last year.
“We will update the number of positive cases on a weekly basis,” Mayer said. “We’ll do that by each school building and will also indicate current positive cases and the number of recovered, previously positive cases for each school by staff and by students.”
Mayer said the district will not be notifying parents if their child has been in class with another student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“In order to protect the confidentiality of each student, just as we did last year, we’ll just weekly report COVID cases by school,” Mayer said. “And that will be based upon the Department of Health notification to us of a positive case. So once we’re notified by the Department of Health that we have a student or staff member who’s positive, then that number will go into the count and we’ll update that on a weekly basis.”
Masks are still optional in Pierre school buildings, as previously decided by the district, and the COVID-19 vaccine will not be readily available in school buildings.
“We know that the vaccine is available at a variety of places in our community, and if they have questions regarding that, our school nurses can sure help them find a place to have their student vaccinated,” Mayer said. “Our staff are well aware. But at this time, anyway, we don’t have any planned vaccination clinics.”
The district held a vaccination clinic at Georgia Morse Middle School in May in a collaboration with Avera Health.
Stanley County School District Superintendent Dan Baldwin said his district doesn’t have any concrete plans for weekly reporting, but will be monitoring the situation as it progresses.
“But if we got any substantial numbers then I’ll start to inform people of that,” Baldwin said. “We’re going to strictly keep it as confidential as we can with the families, inform them that way.”
Baldwin said the district will be specifically watching COVID-19 numbers in the schools to decide if any adjustments to policy will be made. Like the Pierre district, masks will be optional in Stanley County schools when its year begins on Monday.
“That’s what I’m going to look at it is school numbers, how it impacts the district, if we’re going to make any adjustments,” Baldwin said.
South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli told the Capital Journal the department will provide a weekly aggregate report of student and staff COVID-19 cases at South Dakota’s K-12 schools in similar fashion to last year’s reporting.
“The SD-DOH works with K-12 schools on a daily basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Bucheli wrote in a Wednesday email. “Similar to the 2020-2021 school year, district and schools share information on COVID-19 cases identified among students and staff. The weekly COVID-19 report disseminated by SD-DOH is used to provide an overall perspective on cases occurring in the K-12 setting.”
Bucheli said the Health Department is “closely monitoring” cases across South Dakota and the region when asked if a surge was expected from large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or school openings.
“Case surges are happening nationwide, not specifically tied to any particular event or school reopenings,” Bucheli said.
There were 1,939 active COVID-19 cases across South Dakota as of midday Wednesday with 357 newly confirmed cases and 105 current hospitalizations, according to the Health Department. Both Hughes and Stanley counties are experiencing “high” community spread, per the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard map.
