Getting older is never easy and with with folks living longer these days, the human body, like any good machine, needs consistent maintenance to not breakdown. Here in Pierre there is a program for seniors called the “Seasoned Citizens Program” to mitigate some of the issues seniors face.
One class in particular — tai chi — offers many benefits for seniors, and Pierre’s superintendent of recreation Mindy Cheap is here to help facilitate.
Tai chi is designed to combat sedentary lifestyles, and though the seated version is, well seated, it offers mobility and exercises for all levels of ability.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports there is no standard for aging. Some people in their 80s might be as sharp as a 20-year-old. Some folks lose mobility, some suffer from arthritis and some suffer aches and pains normally associated with geriatric syndromes. The WHO and every other gerontology study from here to Beijing, China states a sedentary lifestyle is unhealthy. A sedentary lifestyle can be one risk factor for cardiovascular disease according to the WHO.
“Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year,” WHO said in a report on its website.
Cheap said she has a core group of folks at the Y who have been doing tai chi for five or six years. “I started out with tai chi for arthritis,” Cheap said. “It wasn’t much fun. It was really dry, so I got DVDs and started getting moves that were more fun. For the seated, I found it online.”
Trying to decide on which form of tai chi to teach might be difficult for some, but not Cheap. Her concern is if the groups are able to perform the moves and have fun. “The names are always good,” Cheap said. “There are several different names for all the moves. I just look for moves that they’d be able to do.”
There are moves like tiger. “Get your claws out,” she said as the class transitioned into the movement. The class demonstrates moves like bear, monkey, crane, hold the moon, as well as toss the moon. After each set of movements the class re-centers themselves with a move called “sink the chi.”
The class does each move to both sides because tai chi is about balance. Balance between yin and yang, between inhale and exhale, between left and right. Tai chi has been known to improve balance, range of motion and decrease anxiety through its meditative-inducing exercises. There is no competition with others in Cheap’s classes. No judgement. Just a desire to make people feel better.
“Everybody should come try one of the classes,” Cheap said. “You can try a class for free. They’re good for you.”
The Seasoned Citizens Program has classes at both the Oahe YMCA and the Pierre Senior Center on Pleasant Drive. All classes are designed for the seasoned crowd. Monday and Wednesday classes are at the YMCA, and Tuesday and Thursday classes are held at the Senior Center.
“The Y is all standing,” Cheap said. “Here (at the Senior Center), we offer the sit down or stand up version.”
The session for classes is ending for the season, but new classes will begin next month on Jan. 22, 2020. All classes are open to the public, though there are fees for the public. Classes are offered at no cost to Senior Center members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.