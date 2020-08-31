Des Moines, Iowa?
No.
Denver, Colorado?
No.
Raleigh, North Carolina?
Nope.
Sacramento, California?
Still no.
Though they are more populous, not a single one of these cities outranks Pierre on SmartAsset’s 2020 list of “Best State Capitals To Live In.”
“Our beautiful state capital, Pierre, was just rated the 7th ‘best state capital to live in,’ Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted on Monday. “One more reason to move to South Dakota! If you love freedom and fresh air, we'd love to have you join us.”
SmartAsset states that it is a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York City. One of only six state capitals rated higher than Pierre on the list is Lincoln, Nebraska.
“Like in Lincoln, Nebraska, recent layoffs in Pierre, South Dakota have been less severe than in other cities,” SmartAsset states of Pierre. “The May 2020 unemployment rate in Hughes County stood at 6.8%, roughly six percentage points lower than the national average. Beyond this, Pierre residents have high income relative to housing costs in the area. The 2018 median household income after housing costs stood at $51,029, the sixth-highest in our study.”
The only six state capitals (all of which have more residents) to outrank Pierre on the list include:
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Annapolis, Maryland
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Bismarck, North Dakota
- Boise, Idaho
Pierre, By The Numbers
These are the most recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics regarding Pierre:
13,867
Total residents
52.3%
Population that is female
1,014
Veterans
$171,000
Median Value of an owner-occupied home
80%
Households with broadband internet access
36.5%
Residents age 25 or older with at least a bachelor’s degree
9.6 minutes
Average travel time to work
$33,103
Per capita income in last 12 months
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.