Shown is the South Dakota State Capitol in downtown Pierre. A new series of rankings from the New York City-based SmartAsset personal finance technology company rates Pierre No. 7 on the list of, ‘Best State Capitals To Live In.’

Des Moines, Iowa?

No.

Denver, Colorado?

No.

Raleigh, North Carolina?

Nope.

Sacramento, California?

Still no.

Though they are more populous, not a single one of these cities outranks Pierre on SmartAsset’s 2020 list of “Best State Capitals To Live In.”

“Our beautiful state capital, Pierre, was just rated the 7th ‘best state capital to live in,’ Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted on Monday. “One more reason to move to South Dakota! If you love freedom and fresh air, we'd love to have you join us.”

SmartAsset states that it is a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York City. One of only six state capitals rated higher than Pierre on the list is Lincoln, Nebraska.

“Like in Lincoln, Nebraska, recent layoffs in Pierre, South Dakota have been less severe than in other cities,” SmartAsset states of Pierre. “The May 2020 unemployment rate in Hughes County stood at 6.8%, roughly six percentage points lower than the national average. Beyond this, Pierre residents have high income relative to housing costs in the area. The 2018 median household income after housing costs stood at $51,029, the sixth-highest in our study.”

The only six state capitals (all of which have more residents) to outrank Pierre on the list include:

  1. Madison, Wisconsin
  2. Annapolis, Maryland
  3. Lincoln, Nebraska
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. Bismarck, North Dakota
  6. Boise, Idaho

Pierre, By The Numbers

These are the most recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics regarding Pierre:

13,867

Total residents

 

52.3%

Population that is female

 

1,014

Veterans

 

$171,000

Median Value of an owner-occupied home

 

80%

Households with broadband internet access

 

36.5%

Residents age 25 or older with at least a bachelor’s degree

 

9.6 minutes

Average travel time to work

 

$33,103

Per capita income in last 12 months

