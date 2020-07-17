The Pierre city commission this week approved the hiring of two new police officers as requested by Police Chief Jason Jones.
At the commission meeting July 14, Jones recommended hiring Matthew Tibbs and Kolby Brooks as patrol officers at the hourly rate of $22.66 per hour, which is $47,132.80 per year.
Both have been living in the community.
Tibbs is a sergeant with the state’s Department of Corrections working at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre at a salary of $21.77 per hour, according to an online source for state employee information.
The new hires brings the number of sworn officers in the department up to 24, Jones told the Capital Journal. The city has “assigned,” the police department authority to have 26 sworn offices, Jones said.
“So we are still two short.”
Another person is being interviewed, Jones said.
