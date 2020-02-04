Pierre historian Markley to discuss Billy the Kid & Jesse James at Cultural Heritage Center

The lives of two of the most notorious outlaws in the American West will be compared during a Feb. 11 program at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
Pierre author Bill Markley is the author of “Billy the Kid and Jesse James: Outlaws of the Legendary West.” Tuesday, Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m., he will explore which was the “biggest, baddest” outlaw.
The free program, a part of the History and Heritage Book Club, is free and open to everyone.
“Billy the Kid and Jesse James are two outlaws who never ride off into the sunset of our imaginations. Markley will compare the lives of the two men and tell which outlaw he believes left the biggest legacy,” said Catherine Forsch, chief executive officer of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.
Billy the Kid, 1859/60-1881, was a notorious gunfighter who was reputed to have killed at least 27 men before being gunned down at about age 21. Jesse James, 1847-1882, and his gang were responsible for more than 20 bank and train robberies and the murders of any individuals who stood in their way.
This is the second book in Markley’s Legendary West series. His first book in the series is “Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West.”
Markley re-enacts Civil War infantry and frontier cavalry and has participated in the films “Dances with Wolves,” “Crazy Horse,” and others. He is a member of the Western Writers of America and is a staff writer for WWA’s “Roundup” magazine. He also writes for other magazines and has written six nonfiction books and one fiction book.
People may participate in the program via the internet or by phone. Call 605-773-6006 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.