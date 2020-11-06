The temperature in Pierre set a record Friday, hitting 82 degrees at 3:11 p.m., passing the previous record for Nov. 6 of 76 degrees set in 1934.
Records for Pierre go back to 1892, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
But, it was a dry heat.
As of Friday, Pierre has received only 73% of its normal precipitation since Jan. 1, or 13.85 inches, compared to the average precipitation Jan. 1-Nov. 6 of 18.88 inches during the 30 years 1981-2010 in Pierre used to measure “normal,” by the weather service.
Check the comparison to 2019: Pierre had received 29.3 inches of precipitation by Nov. 6 a year ago.
It’s been dryer than normal pretty much all year, but this fall as been more so: only 1.52 inch of precipitation has fallen on Pierre since Sept.1; that’s only 41% of the norm of 3.7 inches for the period. Most of it came in the form of the 6.4 inches of wet snow that fell two weeks ago.
The south winds on Friday cruised at a pleasant 13 mph, with gusts as high as only 17 mph.
But Pierre and Fort Pierre, including Stanley County and pretty much all of the state east of Stanley County to Minnesota and Iowa was put under a “red flag warning,” by the weather service: no outside fires because the dry, hot and breezy conditions meant any fire could get away and hurt things and people.
