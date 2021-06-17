Get ready for some competition as cadets with the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol show off their color guard skills on June 18 and 19 at Pierre’s Community Bible Church on North Harrison Avenue.
The annual South Dakota Wing Color Guard Competition includes squadrons from across the state. Squadrons are made up of various CAP wings. Big Sioux Composite Squadron, Brookings, Rushmore Composite Squadron, Rapid City and Sioux Falls Composite Squadron traveled to Pierre to compete.
“(The) goal of this competition is to promote teamwork,” CAP’s cadet wing director Lt. Col. Linda Buechler said. “The two top teams will move forward to the CAP’s North Central Region competition this fall and the winners there compete nationally.”
Judging finalizes with a compiling of team scores from the nine categories of tests, four cadets per team. The cadet competition categories include physical fitness — with a timed 1-mile run — a three-minute impromptu speech and a team leadership problem on Friday.
And it’s serious business for the cadets. Saturday begins at 5:30 a.m. with kitchen duty. After breakfast, cadets put on dress blues for an inspection, followed by standard drills. First on the agenda is the indoor presentation of the colors, followed by a written exam. Saturday afternoon includes team outdoor presentations. Award presentations is set for 2:30 p.m. The CAP event is not complete until the facility is cleaned.
Best known for its search and disaster relief missions for the U.S. Air Force, CAP also develops young leaders through its cadet program and promotes aerospace education.
“We challenge our cadets to work together and move into leadership roles,” CAP wing commander Col. Nick Gengler said. “Our program rewards young people with confidence, self-worth and accomplishment that can only come from rising to the occasion and making a real and measurable difference. You find former CAP cadets throughout the U.S. Air Force, but also in business, industry, science and education.”
Times for the individual competition categories are flexible, but members of the public are welcome to attend and learn about the Civil Air Patrol. CAP has more than 400 members in South Dakota with units in Pierre, Brookings, Custer, Miller, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish and Tea. The wing can deploy its aircraft, ground teams and small search drones to assist in emergency response and other support to local, state and federal agencies.
