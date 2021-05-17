The inaugural Middle School ESD Track Invitational was held at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. A total of ten teams competed in the event.
As a team, the Georgia Morse girls placed first with a score of 110, while Aberdeen came in second with a score of 88. Brandon Valley took home the boys title with a score of 159. Georgia Morse finished runner up with a score of 117.
Four individuals from Georgia Morse placed first in events. George Stalley led the way by winning the boys 200 meter and 400 meter dash. Grace Richter took home the girls 400 meter championship, while Nick Bothun won the boys 800 meter run. Emmy Loe rounded out the individual winners by taking home first in the girls long jump.
Four relay teams from Georgia Morse placed first in events. The team of Emmy Loe, Gracelyn Taylor, Elly Broers and Kali Ringstmeyer placed first in the girls 4x100 meter relay, while the team of Anastyn Bade, Gracelyn Taylor, Jasmine Jost and Reed Curry placed first in the girls 800 meter sprint medley. The team of Eladio Simental, Seth Shoup, Carson Stoeser and Trevor Rounds placed first in the boys 800 meter sprint medley, while Grace Richter, Reed Curry, Kirsten Korber and Jasmine Jost placed first in the girls 4x200 meter relay.
All winning times and jumps were meet records, since the event was the first of its kind. It was also the final middle school track meet for the eighth graders on the rosters of the ten teams that competed.
