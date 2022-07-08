Since 2012, Pierre teammates Tyson Keller and Duane Hjelm have won the Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament three times or finished in the top three.
For this year’s July 16 and 17 event in Pierre, Hjelm made another commitment, so Keller will have a new partner — his wife.
“I’m excited to fish with Tyson,” Janelle Keller, a first-time competitor in the nation’s oldest walleye tournament, said. “I’m nervous because I don’t want to catch the big one and let it get off.”
Tournament director Curt Underhill said 178 two-person teams will vie for the $15,000 top prize during the tournament on Lake Oahe. Co-founder of The Fishing Crew, a tournament promoter in Pierre, Underhill said last year’s event included 156 teams. In the 1980s, the event saw 250 teams.
The put-in and takeout will be at Spring Creek Resort. Competitors will travel here from places like Florida, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, Kansas and Minnesota.
The tournament is very sentimental to Tyson Keller.
“It means a lot to me and to a lot of guys who are in it,” he said. “You pretty much plan your summer and your July around it. It’s not only a fishing event. It’s a gathering of friends from all over.”
Director of marketing for Jim Hawk Truck Trailers, Keller was 12 the first time he participated with his mentor, Curt Voeltz of Pierre.
“He took me under his wing as a young child and got me exposed to my first walleye tournament,” the 41-year-old said.
In 1995, he started fishing with his dad, the late Fran Keller, and at age 16 began guiding for Sunset Lodge.
Tyson Keller said he doesn’t fish with “just anyone,” but his wife likes to fish and they have competed in smaller tournaments.
“This is like going from the minor league to the major league,” he said.
For the Governor’s Cup, they will compete in the couple’s and military divisions. Janelle Keller, 41, recently retired from the National Guard as a sergeant first class after serving for 23 years.
“We spent a lot of time (fishing) before we had our 3-year-old, but this is a different level,” she said. “There’s a competitiveness in me and I want to do well.”
Tyson Keller prepares for the event all year.
“There’s always a huge transition (this time of year) with the fish and their habits,” he said. “It’s a tough time frame. The fish make a drastic change in behavior, transitioning from the water warming up and migratory fish moving through.”
“Then you put 200 boats out there and those fish can sense the pressure,” he continued. “They can feel the boats on the water. You have to stay one step ahead of the fish.”
The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks does not allow the fish caught in the tournament to be released back into the water. The fish are either kept by each group or donated to South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger.
