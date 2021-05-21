“Closed Monday, May 17th due to staffing shortage. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
That single printer page with its simple bold, black font was a sign of the times taped to the front door of The Longbranch. Those words conveyed to passersby on Pierre Street a message becoming increasingly common around the capital city – help wanted.
Longbranch owners April and Scott Schroeder are short about four to six people on their currently 20- to 24-person staff, they told the Capital Journal. Hiring more people would help, but April said applications are at a trickle. As of Tuesday, she’d seen two in the past month and less than 10 since the beginning of 2021. Prior to and even during COVID, she might see one or two applications each week.
“The staffing we have now doesn’t really allow for people to miss a shift,” Scott said.
April said their hiring situation isn’t the worst around, however.
“There are some people that are struggling more than we are, for sure,” April said.
The ongoing hiring crunch has reached a fever pitch that even South Dakota’s state and federal officials have taken notice of. Gov. Kristi Noem announced on May 12 that South Dakota will stop participating in three federal unemployment benefit programs related to the coronavirus pandemic the week ending June 26, with state Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman citing a lagging workforce.
“Businesses across the state continue to say they would grow and expand, if it wasn’t for the lack of workers. Help wanted signs line our streets,” Hultman said. “South Dakota is, and has been, ‘Open for Business.’ Ending these programs is a necessary step towards recovery, growth, and getting people back to work.”
The state Department of Labor and Regulation’s SDWORKS database averages about 23,000 job openings each day, Hultman said in a press release announcing Noem’s decision. Hultman told the Capital Journal on Friday that that number had eclipsed 24,000.
According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of unemployed South Dakotans more than tripled from March to April 2020, to 43,224. The Bureau figure for South Dakota’s unemployed this March is 13,471, 39 fewer South Dakotans than were unemployed in March 2020.
Hultman said flexibility on employers’ part and reaching out to populations outside the labor force, especially discouraged workers and “youth or possibly retired individuals,” will be key to bridging South Dakota’s hiring gap.
“They may not be able to work a full 40 hours a week, so you might have to have two or three people to fill a single position, but they could potentially be good, solid employees that would commit to fewer hours each week to work for an employer,” Hultman said.
Hultman said other creative solutions include partnering with reservations and employers getting involved with job placement services to find prospective employees. She added that job orders “typically get more attention” when wages are published.
“There has been some hesitancy in the past, probably for competitive reasons, to not want to post a wage in a job order,” Hultman said.
Messy situationAccording to the state Labor Department, 12,294 people in the Pierre micropolitan area’s 12,664-strong labor force were employed in March, for an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.
But as of Thursday, there were still 1,103 job openings in the micropolitan area, consisting of Hughes and Stanley counties.
Butch Johnston is looking for about seven people to work at the two hotels he manages – Quality Inn and Country Inn and Suites – along Sioux Avenue. He attributes the hiring crunch to “COVID-19 and nobody wants to work.”
“It’s a mess, but what can I do about it?” Johnston said. Turnover has especially been a problem, he added. “You hire one or two and they last for maybe a week,” he said.
Manager Wally Ruhnke of Karl’s TV, Appliance and Furniture has been looking for new employees since November. The search started with one position, but grew in recent weeks to four – a service technician, two-person delivery crew and a warehouse worker.
Ruhnke said Karl’s has advertised for help on job search website Indeed, in the Capital Journal and through “a lot of word of mouth,” in addition to the LED sign towering over West Sioux Avenue that flashes a “help wanted” message every few seconds.
As of Monday, Ruhnke said, he had seen two applications in the past month and four since November.
“I don’t know what the reasoning is. It feels like people don’t want to work, but I get that feeling just because there aren’t any applications coming in, you know? So whether that’s the case or not, I couldn’t tell you,” Ruhnke said. “I don’t know what the determining factor is behind it. But there definitely are not many applications coming in.”
Regarding Noem’s decision on federal unemployment assistance, Ruhnke isn’t terribly hopeful it will make a difference, application-wise.
“I don’t believe it will, but we’ll see,” Ruhnke said.
State, federalStatewide, according to numbers from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment fell to 2.9 percent in March – exactly where it had been for five months approaching the announcement of pandemic-related restrictions in March 2020. That number fell further to 2.8 percent in April, according to initial Bureau data that could still be revised.
The state’s March unemployment rate of 2.9 percent was one cited by U.S. Sen. John Thune in the May 14 edition of his weekly column. Thune began by summarizing the Bureau’s lukewarm April jobs report, which recorded a nationwide increase in nonfarm employment by 266,000 jobs.
“If there are 8.1 million job openings (open jobs that employers are looking to fill) and only 266,000 jobs that have been filled (workers who’ve been hired), what’s going on?” Thune wrote. “I believe it’s a direct result of Democrats’ completely misguided policies, especially their decision to create a disincentive for unemployed workers to rejoin the workforce.”
But at the state level, Thune conceded that South Dakota faces a numbers problem.
“On the other hand, though, it can be tricky for employers when there aren’t enough available bodies to fill empty job openings,” Thune wrote. “It’s a challenge that’s facing many businesses in South Dakota.”
The state’s Labor Department releases weekly updates on state unemployment claims each Thursday. According to that data, there were 2,519 continuing claims for the week ending May 8 – a nearly 5 percent decline from the week before. Meanwhile, statewide initial claims climbed by 59, from 305 to 364.
Federally, 391 South Dakotans drew continued claims in the week ending May 1 from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. PUA “provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons,” according to a May 12 state Labor Department release. A further 1,147 drew from Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which reaches residents who passed their 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits.
Participants in the two federal programs do not overlap, Egan Reich of the federal Labor Department confirmed via email.
Possible progressU.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson used his May 14 weekly column to plug the Get Americans Back to Work Act, introduced alongside the Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall to “step down” federal unemployment assistance by June 30.
“Over the last several months I’ve heard from South Dakota business owners struggling to fill open spots – they are busier than ever but finding workers has been a hurdle. South Dakota’s Retailers Association said this is impacting mom & pop businesses the most,” Johnson wrote. “When I ask these business owners why they can’t find workers, they tell me that it doesn’t help that the federal enhanced unemployment pays many people more to stay at home than to work. Workers continue to receive an extra $300 a week on top of what they are already receiving in unemployment benefits.”
“There might have been times during the depths of COVID when that made sense,” Johnson told the Capital Journal. “We are not in the depths of COVID. It makes a lot of sense to return to the pre-pandemic unemployment system, which did do more to incentivize people to go to work. That’s what my bill would do.”
Johnson added in his column that “most of these jobs,” referring to the South Dakota job market, pay “well above minimum wage.”
“Does anybody doubt that job openings are well above minimum wage?” Johnson said. “I guess McDonald’s is knocked down right now, (but) if you called somewhere else in Pierre and ask them, I mean, they’re not offering $9.45, certainly not $7.25, of course, for somebody to come in and work even fast food. They’re going to start you out at higher than that and then there is, in many cases, if you’re willing to work hard, there’s a very rapid progression up the pay chain.”
South Dakota’s minimum wage increased to $9.45 per hour on Jan. 1, $2.20 per hour more than the federal minimum wage, which has remained unchanged since 2009.
As of Thursday, Pierre’s Burger King franchise is hiring full-time night and weekend staff at $12.50 per hour or higher based on experience. Arby’s is hiring at $11 per hour. Lynn’s Dakotamart takes experience into account, but starts at no lower than $11 per hour, as well.
“And I understand that the first job somebody might get might not pay them what they want, but the best pathway to a good-paying job is getting any job,” Johnson said. “I mean that’s how you progress, that’s how you move in a career.”
Long term, Johnson said he sees a skills gap that needs to be filled.
“I talked about how many jobs are for unskilled positions, and that’s true, but we also have employee shortages in skilled positions, as well,” Johnson said. “So long term, we want to make sure that we are expanding use of apprenticeships, we want to make sure particularly in the medical field (that) we’re expanding capacity at two-and-four-year colleges, we also want to do a better job of making use of certification programs.”
