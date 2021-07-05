The Pierre Junior Shooters competed in the Rushmore National BB Gun Competition at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend. They placed second out of 29 teams, finishing just below Marshall.
Marshall finished with a team score of 2388-92, while the Junior Shooters finished with a score of 2380-72. The Pierre second team placed 19th with a score of 2236-46, while the Pierre third team placed 24th with a score of 2106-32.
Three Pierre Junior Shooters received perfect test scores. Those athletes were Paige Sporrer, Mason Stoeser and Skyler Ruth.
Skyler Ruth and Jasmine Hays competed in a different division as their teammates. Hays placed first in kneeling and third in aggregate. Ruth placed second in aggregate, first in sitting and second in prone.
Josiah Hays led the Pierre Junior Shooters by placing fourth in sitting and fifth in aggregate. Ireland Templeton placed first in standing, while Mason Stoeser placed fourth. Paige Sporrer placed seventh in sitting, while Samuel Sterling placed fifth in kneeling.
The Pierre Junior Shooters are comprised of Josiah Hays, Mason Stoeser, Paige Sporrer, Samuel Sterling, Elyk Swiden, Ireland Templeton, Annaliese Bietz, Selina Valeros, Aubrey Chamberlin, Ayden Johnson, Mackenzie Anderson, Kadyn Westergren, Elias Sporrer, Tait Hubbard, Calie Johnson, Triston Sterling, Addison Sterling and Cooper Gloe. Full Results from the Rushmore National BB Gun Competition can be found on the Pierre Junior Shooters FaceBook page.
