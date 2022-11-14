It was a packed house at the Izaak Walton Youth Conservation Center on Sunday evening as families signed up their children for another season of Pierre Junior Shooters.
Shooting coach Sean Kruger said it was a good turnout as more than two dozen families and far greater children made their way to the front to fill out registration forms.
“Maybe up just a little bit,” Kruger said about the packed house. “It’s a little hard to gauge. We had quite a few of our returning folks here tonight, and sometimes, that group doesn’t always come to this event. But it looked like a solid group.”
Kruger said families who missed the Sunday event could still get their kids registered by reaching out to them through the Pierre Junior Shooters Facebook page. Parents can also inquire during the Monday and Tuesday night practices at Izaak Walton, which have already started for some of the older kids in the air pistol and rifle program.
BB gun begins in January and runs through April for 8- to 15-year-old shooters. Kids must be 8 years old by Jan. 1 to enroll.
The shooting league can take new members through February, but Kruger said they like to have them by Jan. 1, so they don’t miss the initial safety lessons, which the coaches would have to repeat. And teaching weapon safety is one of the program’s main purposes.
Junior Shooters coach Levi Zilverberg found teaching firearm safety is the best and most important lesson they provide.
“To see kids having fun, but also doing what they’re doing here safe,” he said. “Any time you’re handling guns, firearms or anything like that, safety is the number one aspect of it. We definitely teach that here, and we also teach the funner aspects of it. Because shooting sports are fun.”
The Junior Shooters also have a major marksmanship component, complete with competitions. The Pierre Junior Shooters have won Daisy national BB gun titles nine times since 2004.
Kruger said the Junior Shooters prefer to start new kids in the BB gun program, building a strong safety and marksmanship foundation before moving them to the more independent air pistol and rifle program.
“You don’t have to do BB gun first,” he said. “We do need to work through some safety stuff first — it doesn’t matter if they’ve shot other places or how much experience they have. We’re still required to go through safety with them.”
While some kids start with air pistols and rifles, Kruger said it’s a much smaller group than those who showed up on Sunday.
Kruger began coaching with the Junior Shooters six years ago. During his information session at the beginning of the meeting, he said the BB gun program is unlike other sports because it’s more hands-on for parents.
Parents assist their children on the firing line, helping with coaching, loading and safety, while the Junior Shooters coaches help the parents.
“With BB guns, we expect parents to be there every week,” Kruger said about the Sunday practices. “You’re going to be here with them, helping them to learn gun safety — in some cases, the parents will learn a little bit, too.”
Having parents with their kids also helps the Junior Shooters balance themselves among the children. Kruger said there are about six or seven coaches in total now.
“To qualify as a coach, you need to go through 4-H certification and get certified in whatever discipline you’re going to do,” he said. “So, it could be rifle, pistol, muzzleloader, and then there’s also a youth development component the coaches are also required to go through.”
The Junior Shooters try to get as many parents involved with that process as possible, but Kruger said the group could use more coaches.
“In order for us to do anything as a club, we have to have certified coaches in the building where an event is going on,” he said. “If there are only two or three of us, that means we have to be at everything. If we could get a few more parents certified, then when we have smaller events, we can kind of spread the load out a bit.”
Kruger added he likes to see parents spend a year with their kid going through the BB gun program before taking on coaching duty to help provide a good segue into what they do.
Zilverberg became involved with the Junior Shooters six years ago and has coached for four years.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s rewarding to see kids progress.”
Since he began, Zilverberg said patience is one of the biggest lessons he learned. But he also found he came out of his shell, finding public speaking more comfortable.
“Some of my other achievements I enjoy around here is getting to know people in the community, watching kids grow — being involved for six years now, I’ve been able to watch kids grow and graduate,” Zilverberg said. “So, it’s rewarding that way.”
He said one of his sons started at 11 and is now an 18-year-old senior. But Zilverberg isn’t done yet. He has an 8-year-old son who is getting started this year.
And like any good parent and coach, Zilverberg found he’s usually more nervous than the shooters during the competitions.
“While the kids are shooting, you can find me about 15 feet behind the line, pacing back and forth,” he said.
Kruger said Junior Shooters provides children with a great lesson. A lesson he learned as a youth participating in shooting competitions.
“Every target gives you 10 chances to focus on the now — to be perfect for a second,” he said. “I think there’s a real value to learning that skill to focus on a single item and not get ahead of yourself. To be very good in the moment. That’s something I got from it, and I like seeing kids accomplish that and other kids learn that same skill.”
