It was a packed house at the Izaak Walton Youth Conservation Center on Sunday evening as families signed up their children for another season of Pierre Junior Shooters.

Shooting coach Sean Kruger said it was a good turnout as more than two dozen families and far greater children made their way to the front to fill out registration forms.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments