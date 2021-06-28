The Pierre Junior Shooters will be hosting the Rushmore National BB Gun Invitational this coming weekend at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
Competition is scheduled to be held in the Regular Division (8-15 years old) and Out to Pasture Division (16 and Older). Registration deadlines have passed, but late registration will be accepted. Email jharper@harcomds.com for registration details, or contact the National Competitive Youth BB Shooting Group.
The Regular Division will consist of teams of five, but no more than seven. The team members must be active members of their organization. No all-star teams will be allowed. The Out to Pasture Division will be individual entries only. BB guns will be inspected prior to competition. The course will be held in the prone, standing, sitting and kneeling positions, in that order. There will also be a written test based on the NRA BB Gun Rule Book, 2020 Revision. The schedule of events is subject to change due to circumstances
