Some stood and some sat — including in the overflow room — during the packed Pierre City Commission meeting on Tuesday for a public hearing on the city’s Ordinance 1834, a draft rental dwelling registration ordinance that has drawn significant criticism from Pierre landlords since its introduction this summer.
Ordinance 1834 would require annual registration for Pierre rental dwellings and rental units with the city at a rate of $15 per unit and inspections at least once every five years. Exceptions to the ordinance are “facilities licensed or accredited by the state... any dormitory operated by an educational institution... hotels, motels or other structures designed or used primarily for transient residents where occupancy does not exceed 28 days.”
In addition to inspections and annual registration, the ordinance would require owners of Pierre rentals based 50 or more miles outside city limits to appoint a “representative” within 50 miles of the city. That term is a change from “agent,” which appeared in a prior draft that was given three public hearings by the city.
Language referring to “licensing” was also changed to “registration,” a checklist of inspection requirements was added and a $20 per structure registration fee was removed, according to City of Pierre Finance Officer Twila Hight.
Hight told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that there was a combination of factors playing into the ordinance’s origin, not just complaints from area tenants.
“That certainly played into it, but the original discussion started from the fire department, and just based on what other communities were putting into place,” Hight said. “Some of them were in response to casualties related to fire. And so that kind of is where it originally started and then obviously these other issues play into the benefits of having a program like this, not just related to fire but other health (and) safety issues.”
Fifteen opponents voiced their opposition to the ordinance Tuesday.
Tom Maher, Sr., who was sincerely vocal in his opposition to the ordinance in a July public hearing, returned to voice his opposition to the ordinance once again before the commission on Tuesday. Maher said the city hasn’t sufficiently proven that the ordinance is necessary and criticized the brief language changes, which he said did not improve the current draft ordinance at all from the previous draft.
“Now you have it that it’s mandatory that all of these apartments can be inspected,” Maher said. “I don’t agree that you have the right to come into all of my buildings and inspect, no more than the tenant that lives there will let you in. That is a right of private property that you’re changing from that I’m surprised, in this state, we would even think about that. So that’s a major change that I’d ask you to think about, not the nitty-gritty of this, but is this good public policy to start imposing on the people that have built these apartments.”
Randy Moses told the commission that the city hasn’t followed up with stakeholders offering to work out an alternative to Ordinance 1834.
“I had offered, and I know the homebuilders’ association offered and said, ‘Hey, let’s sit down in a working group, committee, whatever, and get us stakeholders involved and sit down and work this out, see if we can come up with some alternatives that everybody can live with,’” Moses said. “That hasn’t happened. It should happen. I don’t know why you don’t want to do that. That’s the way to get the consensus is get us involved.”
Executive Director Jasper Diegel of the South Dakota Manufactured Housing Association told the commission her association’s concerns about the ordinance included increased affordable housing cost and government overreach.
“Our members and our association are very against any type of blanket mandates at any level whether it be at local, state or federal levels because we just do not believe that that’s a responsible way to address issues,” Diegel said.
Two attendees of Tuesday’s meeting spoke favorably of the ordinance — Fort Pierre Assistant Director of Public Works Lori Jacobson, who owns property in Pierre, and Pierre resident Joan Likness.
Likness told the commission of the “embarrassing” situation she experienced recently when her family arrived in Pierre to help bury her husband and had to look over at “discarded furniture, junk, (and) overgrown weeds” at a nearby rental property.
“I think it is really essential that people hold their renters responsible or be responsible themselves,” Likness said. “The renters are not fulfilling their obligation. I would really like to see the city clean some of those places up, and if you have to remove their right to rent, that would be fine, too.”
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said the city will take Tuesday’s comments into consideration and bring Ordinance 1834 back to the commission in two weeks’ time. Hight told the Capital Journal that the ordinance will be up for first reading at that time and a public hearing will not be scheduled.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that he was “surprised” that the city has heard so little from area tenants after taking on significant input from landlords, though he added that he isn’t sure of the best way to make contact with area tenants on a large scale.
“I’ve tried to go into this with an open mind, but the property owners have made some very valid points about their concerns over this program,” Huizenga said. “I need to ask a few more questions of the folks at the city as we move this forward. But they certainly have... been very vocal and have made some very valid points regarding their concerns over this big change in the residential rental business here in Pierre, that’s for sure.”
