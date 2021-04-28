The 2021 Class A Academic All-State Baseball Team was released on Tuesday afternoon. In order to be named to the Academic All-State Baseball team, a player needs to be a senior, and have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. 50 athletes were named to this year’s squad.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors baseball team had five players named to the Academic All-State Baseball Team. Those players were Aaron Booth, Andy Gordon, Bennett Dean, Collin Brueggeman and Isaac Polak.
O’Gorman led the way with 11 nominations. Harrisburg and Brandon Valley each had seven players. The Govs were fourth with five players, while Sioux Falls Lincoln came in fifth with four nominations. Mitchell, Rapid City Stevens and Yankton each had three nominations, while Sturgis and Huron had two nominations each. Rapid City Central, Brookings and Douglas had one nomination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.