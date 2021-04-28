Andy Gordon

Pierre’s Andy Gordon hits the ball to left field during a 2019 game against Harrisburg at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Gordon is one of five Govs players to be named to the 2021 Class A Academic All-State Baseball Team. 

 Scott Millard | Capital Journal

The 2021 Class A Academic All-State Baseball Team was released on Tuesday afternoon. In order to be named to the Academic All-State Baseball team, a player needs to be a senior, and have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. 50 athletes were named to this year’s squad.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors baseball team had five players named to the Academic All-State Baseball Team. Those players were Aaron Booth, Andy Gordon, Bennett Dean, Collin Brueggeman and Isaac Polak.

O’Gorman led the way with 11 nominations. Harrisburg and Brandon Valley each had seven players. The Govs were fourth with five players, while Sioux Falls Lincoln came in fifth with four nominations. Mitchell, Rapid City Stevens and Yankton each had three nominations, while Sturgis and Huron had two nominations each. Rapid City Central, Brookings and Douglas had one nomination.

Tags

Load comments