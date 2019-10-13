Pierre’s city leaders again had to do some quick switching in the months-long effort to fix old, leaking underground pipes in a key section of the city’s sanitary sewer system under Griffin Park next to the Missouri River that has required a hose-and-pumps bypass to keep stuff flowing.
It started in mid-July as a gaping sinkhole appeared, and grew, on a walking path in Griffin Park. The heavy rains — 8 inches above normal precipitation in Pierre by July, more than 10 by now — and high river levels caused by high release levels from Oahe Dam required to deal with the high reservoir levels in the Upper Missouri River Basin saturated the soils in lower Pierre.
That led to the old clay pipe sewer pipe sections to start leaking as they shifted in the unstable situation 10 feet underground, says Brad Palmer, utilities director for the city.
It was so wet, simply getting the site “de-watered” using a complicated system of pumping the water out, was a long-term effort.
City residents helped by restricting water use in their homes and businesses, adjusting bath and dish-washing schedules, as a hoses-and-pumps bypass setup kept the sewer utility flowing during the work.
But the more digging that went on, the more problems with leaking pipes seemed to show up.
In early September, the city declared an emergency to speed up the hiring process of contractors outside the normal bidding needed for public utilities.
On Sept. 25, the City Commission approved a plan to pay about $320,000 to three companies to, first “de-water” the site so the work can be done in the highly saturated soils; then to replace about 150 feet of sewer pipe with new PVC pipe; and thirdly, to line about 450 feet of old clay sewer pipe with a heated, “blown” on epoxy/PVC “sock.” that would give new life to old pipe without having to dig up all the ground.
Morris, Inc., the local half-century old construction firm with offices in Pierre and Fort Pierre, was contracted to replace the 120 to 150 feet of sewer pipe.
The best scenario for the new plan on Sept. 25 was maybe a completion date about three weeks away, or about now, Oct. 13 or so.
But now, it’s a new plan.
“We ran into some hiccups in the construction in there,” Palmer told the Capital Journal. The plan to line the old, 24-inch-diameter clay pipe with a plastic/epoxy mix, instead of replacing it, would have constricted the pipe’s diameter too much, to “smaller than we can use,” Palmer said. “It was too small a pipe for a long-term solution.”
So city leaders made a decision to switch horses in mid-stream, again.
“So we went to Morris,” Palmer said. “Morris gave us a really good price for laying pipe all the way.”
Now, Palmer says the best-case scenario is maybe within two weeks, as the weather forecast for this week appears to be pretty favorable. But it might take longer, he said.
The cost of the new plan hasn’t been figured exactly yet, but Palmer said it will be about a third more than the $320,000 estimate, so maybe $410,000 or so.
It will mean slightly more than 600 feet of new, 24-inch PVC sanitary sewer pipe laid about 10 feet underground in a diagonal across Griffin Park near the Missouri River.
That pipe carries about two-thirds of the city’s sewage in the last stretch to the waste water treatment plant.
The block of Missouri Avenue between Ree and Brule streets just off the corner of Griffin Park will remain closed to traffic during the pipe-laying project, Palmer said.
Meanwhile, the sanitary sewer bypass using diesel engines and big hoses has worked well and will continue to keep everyone’s utilities working during the construction, Palmer said.
Once temperatures start getting well below freezing, the above-ground hoses for the bypass won’t work well, which puts some urgency into getting the project “buttoned-up,” Palmer says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.