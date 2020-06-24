The Pierre City Commission on Tuesday said yes to liberty and booms, bangs, buzzings, cracklings and screaming meemies and the general lighting up of the sky on the Fourth of July. And on the Third of July.
Changing a long-held distinction between the two sister cities on the Missouri River with the name Pierre, leaders of the one without “Fort” in its title decided on June 23 to legalize fireworks for its residents, for the first time in decades.
On private property, that is. From 10 a.m. to midnight both days. With water hoses and fire extinguishers handy and adults in charge. Oh, and you better have it all cleaned up within 22 hours.
Well, where’s the fun in that?
Maybe a lot more than having to go to Fort Pierre, or at least to the river's edge to gaze longingly at all the fire and noise in the sky to the West on the Fourth of July.
That’s been the Fourth of July tradition in Pierre for years. No fireworks for sale in Pierre; big tents full of them in Fort Pierre.
It could feel a little dangerous in Fort Pierre during the season of the Fourth,with firecrackers and bottle rockets zooming around all over town for days.
Mysterious explosions and dramatic displays of blossoms of light far above, especially shot from the breaks and bluffs to the south of town. Fireworks have been like so many fun things, perhaps -- rodeo, fairgrounds, cattle and horses, the paddle wheel riverboat, the Hopscotch -- that Fort Pierre has and Pierre doesn't. On the Fourth, the big rodeo in Fort Pierre always ended with a huge fireworks exhibit that people drove miles to see.
In Pierre, for years police have described the city’s fireworks ban concisely: "Anything that goes bang and goes high in the air is illegal.”
Most boys could make it even briefer: "If it's fun, it’s illegal.”
Often people would get cited for setting off illegal fireworks in Pierre.
Lawful fireworks in Pierre have been sparklers, smoke bombs, fire cones and such.
On the plus side, it made for fewer fires started by fireworks in Pierre than Fort Pierre, it appears from news reports.
In fact, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department would voluntarily park a few fire trucks in Fort Pierre in early July just to be handy where needed most.
The Fourth in Fort Pierre long has made for a great show for people in Pierre to watch from a distance, or nearer, and a place to buy fireworks.
Mayor Steve Harding said Tuesday that a resident had come to the Commission with concerns about COVID-19 and the need social distancing. The resident said it seemed that a good way to avoid having people from Pierre “going to Fort Pierre and gathering in big groups to light fireworks” would be “to allow people (in Pierre) to light fireworks in their backyard for a family event.”
You know, it’s all about the pandemic.
In fact, national news organizations are reporting the idea of fireworks is taking the nation by storm,with many predicting this might be the most explosive Fourth of July in many moons.
The City Commission seems to think that the long vicarious fireworks tradition in Pierre of watching Fort Pierre’s dazzling displays from across the wide Missouri, or crossing the bridge to see it all up close, should be left on the ash heap of history.
It’s not a lawless town, Fort Pierre. In 2017, the Fort Pierre City Council added some rules, outlawing as fire dangers small bottle rockets that didn’t get high enough in the sky, as the big ones do, to fizzle out by the time they came back down, and sky lanterns, sort of floating candle holders.
But otherwise, Fort Pierre has remained richer in fireworks than Pierre, where you will hear a few with bangs go off, but it’s with an illegal smile.
The Pierre City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to relax the regs a little,fireworks-wise, for the Fourth.
Just what kind of fireworks would be legal 10 days from now in Pierre, Commissioner Blake Barringer asked Mayor Harding.
“It would be anything sold under the federal fireworks regulations, that is sold in Fort Pierre,” Harding said.
Commissioner Vona Johnson said someone contacted her to say “I don’t think we should do that.”
The main concerns she hears are safety and getting all the former fireworks cleaned up after the explosions are over, Johnson said.
“Personally, I’m in favor of it, “Johnson said. “Knowing it’s more from (concern over) COVID and keeping people spread out.”
“I would be in favor of trying it, to see how it’s received around the community,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff said a citizen approached him with the idea and he’s for it, too.
He talked to Fire Chief Ian Paul, Mehlhaff said. "To be honest, his concerns are fire dangers,” Mehlhaff told the other commissioners on Tuesday. “I think that can be mitigated with responsible behavior. To me, fireworks are kind of a tradition throughout South Dakota. Before I lived in Pierre — I moved here in 1994 — we had fireworks in our homes and our yards, ever since I was a young kid. And there’s a liberty aspect to this. It’s on your own property and (fireworks) are legal statewide.”
People need to be responsible and “have some kind of fire protection — a fire extinguisher, garden hoses, a couple buckets of water, so any issue can be dealt with quickly,”Mehlhaff said.
Mayor Harding said if emergency officials issue a burn ban because of dry conditions, that will change the city’s plans, of course.
But for now, the new city rule for fireworks is, light ‘em if you got ‘em: from 10 a.m. to midnight, July 3 and 4, on private property, with permission of the owner, with adults supervising and fire fighting items at hand, according to the City Commission.
“And the debris must be cleaned up by 10 p.m., July 5, Mehlhaff said, echoing the suggestion of Mayor Harding.
“Please be safe when you do this,” Harding told the city’s residents via the live OAHE-TV cable show on Channel 8 on the Midco system. If there are serious problems, the City Commission won’t allow it in 2021, Harding said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.