The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a $26,900 agreement with Sioux Falls-based Stockwell Engineers on Tuesday to develop a master plan for redevelopment on Steamboat Park’s western portion.
“I’ve had several people ask me what the plan was because they enjoyed that park down there so,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said. “We’ll plan it this year and then hopefully get it in the budget for next year.”
Commissioner Todd Johnson was not present at Tuesday’s meeting. The western portion of Steamboat Park has been significantly affected by the ongoing construction of the new city water treatment plant.
With that mind, Pierre City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said, the city hopes to have the park exceed its previous condition once construction of the plant finishes.
“We’ve talked to Stockwell about it, and what they will be looking at, we directed them to kind of look at things like new playground equipment since we had to take that out before we started the water treatment plant project,” Honeywell said. “We’ll also be looking at comfort stations and different types of trails and things like that. We also have to redevelop the disc golf course in that area.”
Honeywell said the master plan should be finished by June.
“We always knew that we would have to do something with the playground, our Steamboat Park playground equipment down there, we had to move all that equipment to make way for the water treatment plant,” Harding said.
Honeywell told the Capital Journal that the city doesn’t yet have an estimate for how much the renovations will ultimately cost. A Tuesday press release from the city indicated that the project will be budgeted for execution in 2023.
“We want to kind of look at certain things, like we’re going to look at different kinds of playground equipment and the comfort station,” Honeywell said. “Potentially, we might have to phase it into several years. We just don’t know that at this point.”
Though new playground equipment, disc golf and comfort station were brought up at Tuesday’s meeting, Honeywell said nothing is set in stone yet, which is why the city contracted Stockwell to put together the master plan.
“What we’re looking at, though, is for that playground itself to be kind of a playground for toddler-size, maybe like 2- to 6-year-olds,” Honeywell said. “We really don’t have one of those in town. We used to have one kind of in that area, so we’re kind of looking at that direction. And to be honest with you, I’m not really sure of all the different things they can put there. But we’ll look at trails and some different things like that.”
May correspondence between then-Pierre City Parks and Rec. Director Tom Farnsworth and Stockwell President Jon Brown stated that the master plan will entail schematic plans for a playground, trail connections and a restroom building. Further, the correspondence mentioned schematic plans for a splash pad, parking lot, shade structures and a picnic area.
“I think that we’re really looking forward to bringing the park back even better than it was before,” Honeywell said. “It’s going to be more beautiful, probably, than it was before.”
According to Tuesday’s release, renovation of western Steamboat Park will begin before the master plan is finally implemented.
“To be clear, site restoration in the immediate area of water treatment will be completed by the end of this year. Then we’ll move to the grander plan for the whole west end of the park,” Honeywell said in Tuesday’s release.
