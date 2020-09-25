Face masks are now required when social distancing is not possible at both Georgia Morse Middle School and T.F. Riggs High School to combat the spread of COVID-19. There is no mandate for the three elementary schools, but masks are still strongly encouraged.
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt announced the updated policy on Friday morning, one week after Riggs High transitioned to a hybrid learning schedule due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and close contact quarantines. As of Monday, 11 students and one staff member at Riggs have tested positive, while one staff member at Georgia Morse has tested positive. The number of active cases in the district is updated each Monday at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
"I again want to thank everyone for their patience as we strive to keep up with the many changes and do all we can to keep our students and staff safe," Glodt said. "We are living in unprecedented times and will get through this best by working together and continuing to be vigilant about taking the necessary steps to avoid personal exposure in and out of the school setting."
Students of all grade levels are required to wear masks at all extracurriculars. Parents and fans are still allowed at sporting events and are strongly encouraged to wear masks. The school district "insists," however, that all attendees sit every other row in order to socially distance.
"Given the number of bleachers added, thanks to the city of Pierre, Hollister field has plenty of seating to accommodate social distancing for all. We ask that everyone avoid sitting on any bleachers marked with tape at Hollister and Riggs gymnasium when attending activities in the future," Glodt stated via news release.
In Hughes County as of Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health lists 186 active COVID-19 infections. Across the Missouri River in Stanley County, there were 11 active COVID cases as of Friday.
