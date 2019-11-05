Travis Gere was arrested by Pierre police Monday evening after someone told police Gere threatened them with a scissors.

Police Capt. Bryan Walz said a call came in at 6:40 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, of an assault in the 200 block of North Madison Avenue in Pierre. The reported victim told police that Gere used “a pair of scissors to threaten them in an aggressive manner. When the victim attempted to contact law enforcement for assistance, Gere took the phone and broke it, rendering it incapable of making an emergency call,” Walz said in a news release.

Police later arrested Gere, who is 27, at his residence and took him to the Hughes County Jail, where he faces expected charges by the Hughes County state's attorney of aggravated assault, which would be a felony, and interference with an emergency call, which typically is a misdemeanor.

