Police arrested 32-year-old Pierre resident Torin Dewitt on Tuesday night after he allegedly took another person's car without permission and led authorities on a chase through Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue just after 7 p.m. Tuesday to take a report from a person who said Dewitt took their keys and vehicle. An officer located the car about 45 minutes later at the intersection of Sioux and Monroe and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Walz said Dewitt led officers on a moderate-speed chase instead on Sioux and Wells avenues, eventually crossing into Fort Pierre.
"Shortly after crossing the Bad River bridge on Highway 83 in Fort Pierre, Dewitt changed directions and headed back to Pierre," Walz said. "Officers continued to pursue on Sioux and Wells until the vehicle stopped at a residence in the 500 block of South Lincoln. Dewitt then fled the vehicle toward the house."
As Dewitt fled toward the house, Walz said, he reached into his pocket and grabbed a knife. Walz said officers were able to apprehend him without injury to either themselves or the suspect.
Dewitt was transported to Hughes County Jail, arrested on seven charges -- aggravated assault against law enforcement, aggravated eluding, resisting arrest, threatening law enforcement, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license.
Walz said the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.
