A 60-year-old man was taken into custody last week after allegedly discharging a firearm inside a residence in southeast Pierre, ultimately surrendering to police after more than an hour of negotiations.
The Capital Journal requested information on Monday regarding the incident. Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said that around 10:30 p.m. on July 5, police arrived in the 4300 block of Sandwedge Drive after a 911 call regarding a man discharging a firearm inside a residence. Officers called the residence and made contact with the man reported to be discharging the firearm, Severin Boe.
"Negotiations were begun in an attempt to have Boe exit the residence," Walz wrote in a Monday press release. "While this was taking place, additional officers contacted neighbors and asked them to remove themselves from the area until the situation was resolved."
Boe surrendered to officers after about 80 minutes of negotiations, according to Walz.
Walz wrote that Boe was charged with aggravated assault, a felony and reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, two misdemeanors. As of Monday morning, Boe was incarcerated at the Hughes County Jail on $35,000 cash bond.
According to court filings, Boe is to be arraigned on August 24 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.