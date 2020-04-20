Tristin Larson

Tristin Larson, 21, of Pierre, was arrested Saturday, April 18, after police said their investigation showed he caused fatal injuries to a 2-year-old child. State Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski told him Monday he faces a count of first-degree manslaughter which has a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

He made an initial appearance in state court Monday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski via interactive TV from the Hughes County Jail.

He made an initial appearance in state court Monday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski via interactive TV from the Hughes County Jail.

Hughes County Deputy State's Attorney Jessica LaMie charged Larson with one count of first-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Pierre attorney Bradley Schreiber was appointed to represent Larson.

According to Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz, officers were called to Avera St. Mary's Hospital on Thursday afternoon, April 16, "after the child arrived with suspicious injuries." Officials did not specify the nature of the injuries.

Flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, the child died on Saturday and Larson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter.

"During the investigation, detectives were able to determine the injuries were caused by Larson," Walz said in a news release on Monday.

Larson was arrested in November 2017 in Pierre on suspicion of drug crimes after a traffic stop. Larson spent time in the state prison and was discharged in November 2019, according to prison records.

