According to Captain Bryan Walz, of the Pierre Police Department, Seth Stade, 25, of Pierre, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and other charges on July 7.
After officers were called to the 1300 Block of Edgewater Drive around 10:15 p.m. that evening, officers learned Stadel had allegedly strangled one of the victims with whom he is involved in a relationship.
Another person present attempted to intervene and when they did, Stadel allegedly turned his attention to that person and began to strangle them as well.
Stadel, police say, next fled the scene prior to officers arriving, and in doing so allegedly struck another vehicle in the parking lot causing damage.
Stadel was later located operating his vehicle by the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) and stopped.
An investigation by SDHP showed Stadel to allegedly be driving under the influence. He was taken into custody by SDHP on the scene of the stop for the charge of DUI.
In all, Stadel was arrested on one count of aggravated assault-domestic violence, one count of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident (Pierre PD charges) along with the DUI arrest by SDHP.
Other recent arrests, according to police, include the following:
Francis Redtomahawk, 35, was arrested on a warrant for his arrest
Raymond Ramirez, 25 was arrested on charges of simple assault domestic.
Sylvester Laroche, 32, was arrested for DUI-1st offense, and open container in vehicle.
Richard Barela, 28, was arrested for driving while suspended, possession or use drug paraphernalia, possession controlled drug or substance.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
