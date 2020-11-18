A federal judge this week sentenced Nathen Doherty, 22, of Pierre to the 38 days he already has served, plus 18 months of supervised probation, for illegally possessing a firearm.
(Doherty also goes by the first name spelled "Nathan," according to court documents.)
U.S. District Chief Judge Roberto Lange in Pierre sentenced Doherty on Monday, Nov. 16 in the federal courtroom in Pierre, also ordering him to forfeit the firearm.
Doherty had pleaded guilty in September as part of a deal with prosecutors.
The original indictment that could have put Doherty in prison for some years was superseded last summer after Doherty's attorney, Kit McCahren, argued that the case was shaky.
The Remington 870 Express Super Magnum pump-action shotgun was found in the Pierre home of Doherty's grandmother, where he sometimes lived, according to court documents.
During the search of the grandmother's house in May 2018, in the room where Doherty sometimes lived, investigators found marijuana in an amount and bagged in a way that showed it was for distribution, not just personal use, prosecutors said.
That sort of apparent drug crime made it illegal for Doherty to possess a gun and he knew it, prosecutors said.
But his grandmother, in written sworn statement said her late husband had bought the shotgun in about 2010 at a sporting goods store in Pierre and it had always been kept locked up in her home and Doherty never owned it and "to my knowledge, the Remington 870 had never moved from the location of the second floor of my house where it was kept." She also testified she had never seen her grandson use illegal drugs at her house and he was not living there the day of the search in 2018.
McCahren argued the first indictment was "defective," and that law enforcement officers working the case were "vindictive" against Doherty because he exercised his constitutional rights.
McCahren argued the search was improper because Doherty wasn't there and didn't live there all the time.
The arguments seemed to work.
Charges against Doherty regarding the pot were dropped last summer and the original charge was re-done to include forfeiture of the shotgun as the only penalty.
The upshot was Doherty pleaded guilty in September to the new, reduced charge, and agreed to give up any claim to the shotgun, which was turned over to the feds.
He had served 38 days in jail as he prepared for the trial that wasn't necessary.
In state court in Fort Pierre in May 2020, Doherty was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended, in lieu of serving 45 days in jail, for drug crimes. He also was sentenced to serve 3.5 years on supervised probation and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service to begin that. Lange ordered Doherty to complete special conditions on probation including participating in a community coach/mentoring program and other training and treatment programs as directed by a probation officer.
