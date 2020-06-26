Police arrested James Larvie Tuesday afternoon, citing him for public begging at businesses on East Wells Avenue in Pierre, said Police Capt. Bryan Walz.
It’s an unusual citation, Walz said. “I can’t tell you the last time we charged someone with that. Not in a long time.”
It’s only charged if the person is persisting in asking for money from people at a public place, Walz said.
Business owners in the 1400 and 1200 blocks of East Wells Avenue --which also is Business U.S. Highway 14 — called 911 about 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, reporting problems with Larvie, Walz said. Walz did not name the businesses.
But establishments along that stretch include Big Tom’s Diner, Domino’s Pizza and Capitol City Wine and Spirits.
Larvie, “was attempting to sleep on the floor inside” one of the businesses, Walz said. “There was a previous call on him earlier for trespassing in the area of another business.”
Officers found Larvie “appeared to be in an intoxicated state,” Walz said. “During the investigation they learned he was outside businesses in the area asking for money from patrons. He had been asked to leave several times and refused to do that. Owners tried to get him to leave for about 20 minutes prior to calling law enforcement.”
Larvie was not taken into custody, but was issued a citation based on city law.
It’s a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail.
The begging citation is based on a city ordinance, which reads that it “is unlawful to detain or attempt to detain any person in a public place or to go door to door at residences or places of business, for the purpose of begging for money or other valuable consideration without giving valuable consideration in return. Solicitation consists of communication by words, signs,
or other conduct of a desire to receive charity.”
The unlawful begging under city law doesn’t include asking for donations to “bona fide national chartered veterans, religious, charitable, educational or fraternal organizations, local civic or service clubs, political party or volunteer fire department or political committee which is duly existing” under state law.
Earlier this year, Larvie was charged in criminal court in Pierre for related kinds of alleged behavior: entering or refusing to leave property after notice and intentional damage to property of $400 or less. At that time, about March 1, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 12 days suspended and credit for 48 days already served.
