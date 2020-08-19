In state court Tuesday in Pierre, Japhia Jordan English Pretty Weasel pleaded not guilty to felony charges of abuse and cruelty and of vehicular battery against two small children stemming from the July 9 rollover of the van he was driving north of town.
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond says Pretty Weasel, who turns 22 this week, was driving drunk and speeding, about 70 mph, about 11:20 p.m., July 9, 2020, in a 2002 Mercury Villager minivan. He lost control on a curve on state Highway 1804 north of Pierre, not far from Lake Oahe and the van rolled in the ditch.
A woman who was a passenger and a 3-year-old child and seven-month-old child were injured. The 3-year-old was not properly restrained and was ejected from the van and had lacerations on his head and legs. The younger child was properly restrained and not ejected, according to the Highway Patrol report in court documents.
An open container of Pabst Blue Ribbon was found, as well as empties, and Pretty Weasel smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests and tested above the legal limit for alcohol in the blood, said the Patrol trooper who provided an affidavit of probable cause to the court.
Pretty Weasel, who has been in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre since the crash, appeared in court via interactive TV from the jail, one of the new procedures because of concern about COVID-19.
He is charged by Hammond with two Class 3 felonies of abuse or cruelty to a child under the age of 7, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, on conviction. He also is charged with a count of vehicular battery of each of the children, Class 4 felonies each with a top sentence of 10 years in prison. He’s also charged with several lesser charges related to drunk and reckless driving.
Pretty Weasel’s attorney, Dave Siebrasse, told state Judge Bridget Mayer that since the complete police reports are not yet available, his client is pleading not guilty.
“My client is remorseful and wants to move (the case) forward. (He) did not plead guilty because we don’t have all the information.”
Siebrasse asked for a relatively low bond so Pretty Weasel could be freed awaiting disposition of this case.
“He would not be a danger to the community. He would not drive. He’s got good family support,” Siebrasse said.
Pretty Weasel is not interested in maintaining his not-guilty plea, but is simply waiting for all the reports to be completed for an agreement to be reached with prosecutors, Siebrasse told Mayer.
Hammond told Mayer that it wouldn’t be appropriate to release Pretty Weasel on his own recognizance without paying a bond when “he’s facing Class 3 and Class 4 felonies. So at least a thousand-dollar bond would be appropriate.”
Mayer went with Hammond’s request and set a raft of conditions for Pretty Weasel to follow if he does make the $1,000 bail.
Mayer set his next court date for Sept. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.