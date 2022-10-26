A Christmas party gone bad resulted in felony charges against a Pierre man with no criminal past.
On Tuesday, Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge M. Bridget Mayer sentenced Kelly David Gendron, 49, to probation for hitting a man over the head with a beer bottle, resulting in cuts to the victim’s face and head. A fight involving others followed and Gendron ended up with a fractured eye socket, jaw and nose. He was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls for his injuries.
“It was basically a bar fight,” Gendron’s attorney, Katie Thompson, told the judge during the sentencing hearing at the Hughes County Courthouse. “My client was pretty intoxicated and was backed in a corner.”
Gendron told the judge he doesn’t drink liquor like he did on Dec. 18, 2021, during the party at the Alley Cat at 314 S. Central Alley in Pierre.
When police arrived, they found the victim with uncontrollable bleeding from cuts to the face and head, according to court records. The victim told police Gendron hit him with a beer bottle. Police found the bottle next to a door and a pool of blood.
Police also went through security footage, which showed Gendron and the victim outside, arguing or having a discussion and Gendron hitting the victim with the beer bottle, according to court records. The victim then hit his head on an air conditioning unit.
Thompson told the judge that Gendron has four children in North Carolina and he’s worked in carpentry and building furniture. He also has a disability case pending due to arthritis and had no violations while out on bond.
“It was a bad deal all the way around,” Thompson said. “It’s not in his nature to fight or drink at all.”
County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie recommended probation.
“What this case boils down to is a work Christmas party that went terribly awry,” LaMie said. “There were multiple assaults that came out of this. Where this all stemmed from was the beer bottle strike and another individual jumped in to aid (the victim).”
The judge agreed.
“You have no business being in the courtroom,” Mayer said. “If someone would’ve died over this, you would’ve spent time in a penitentiary.”
Gendron also was ordered to pay a share of the restitution of $11,779.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
