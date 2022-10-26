A Christmas party gone bad resulted in felony charges against a Pierre man with no criminal past.

On Tuesday, Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge M. Bridget Mayer sentenced Kelly David Gendron, 49, to probation for hitting a man over the head with a beer bottle, resulting in cuts to the victim’s face and head. A fight involving others followed and Gendron ended up with a fractured eye socket, jaw and nose. He was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls for his injuries.

