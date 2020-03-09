Pierre police arrested Beau Keckler just after 1 a.m., Sunday, March 8, and he’s in jail facing kidnapping and assault charges that could mean 30 years in prison if he were convicted.
Police Capt. Bryon Walz said Keckler, who is 31, was at a home on South Poplar Avenue in Pierre when police arrived on the call.
The incident late Saturday, early Sunday, began at one home and Keckler went to another home about a block away to continue the conflict, said Walz, who would not identify the victim by age or gender.
On Monday, Keckler made an initial appearance in state court, via interactive TV from the Hughes County Jail, on a charge of second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault in a domestic dispute, Walz said. Each charge is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Keckler has not had the opportunity to enter a plea to the charges yet; his not-guilty plea is inferred at this point.
Maximum sentences are about never imposed, but judges always announce them at court hearings.
Keckler also faces a lesser charge of intentional damage to property, Walz said.
Last fall, Keckler was sentenced in state court in Pierre to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended, for simple assault/domestic abuse with an attempt to cause bodily injury, according to court records.
That sentence was handed down in October, on conditions including that he remain law-abiding for a year and use no alcohol or illegal drugs.
Keckler, who grew up in Eagle Butte, remains in the Hughes County Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.
