The South Dakota Highway Patrol identified a Pierre man as one of two drivers killed in a 12:40 p.m. three-vehicle crash near Sioux Falls on Friday.

Harry Jackson III, 70, died after the pickup he was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 hit the rear of a compact car driven by Elmer Aakre, 74, Vermillion, the Highway Patrol said.

