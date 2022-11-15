featured top story Pierre man killed in crash Capital Journal Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Dakota Highway Patrol identified a Pierre man as one of two drivers killed in a 12:40 p.m. three-vehicle crash near Sioux Falls on Friday.Harry Jackson III, 70, died after the pickup he was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 hit the rear of a compact car driven by Elmer Aakre, 74, Vermillion, the Highway Patrol said.Jackson then lost control of his truck, drove through the median and hit another pickup head-on in the opposite lane.The driver of that truck, Scott Ahlers, 34, of Renner also died.Aakre and his passenger, Shelly Aakre, 74, of Vermillion were not hurt.The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmer Aakre Lane Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Truck Scott Ahlers Vermillion Jackson Pierre Highway Patrol Pickup Crash Harry Jackson Iii Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
