Lorenzo Roan Eagle of Pierre was the man killed July 22 in a one-vehicle crash west of White River, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
In a news release Monday morning, July 27, Mangan said Roaneagle — his last name is spelled as one word in some state agency documents and as two words in others and on his social media page and on his funeral home information — was 58. He was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala east on state Highway 44 about 22 miles west of White River, a town about 75 miles south-southwest of Fort Pierre, early Wednesday, July 22, just after midnight Tuesday. The Impala left the roadway to the right side, “flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire.”
Roan Eagle was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was involved in the crash, according to Mangan.
According to his social media page, Roan Eagle worked in construction and had studied building technology at Sinte Gleska University, a private American Indian tribal college in Mission on the Rosebud Sioux reservation.
His funeral arrangements are pending, according to Holmes Funeral Home that serves the Rosebud reservation community.
