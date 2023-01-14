A Pierre man's request for a variance that would allow him to install a solid, 6-foot tall privacy fence around his yard was denied 5-0 by the Board of Adjustment during a Jan. 9 meeting.

Kevin Donovan applied for the variance in order to build the privacy fence tall enough to prevent anyone walking by from being able to get a clear look at his three children while playing in the yard.

