A Pierre man's request for a variance that would allow him to install a solid, 6-foot tall privacy fence around his yard was denied 5-0 by the Board of Adjustment during a Jan. 9 meeting.
Kevin Donovan applied for the variance in order to build the privacy fence tall enough to prevent anyone walking by from being able to get a clear look at his three children while playing in the yard.
Donovan's property sits on the corner lot on Monroe Avenue and East Wells Avenue, along a popular walking path.
Located just across East Wells Avenue, also known as state Highway 34, are several commercial businesses — including a liquor store.
Donovan and his wife bought the house, but have lived and worked in Pierre for years. They expect to raise their three children, boys all under the age of 4, in that home.
Due to the nature of his job that requires working with criminal offenders, Donovan knows there are people who may desire to do him harm.
City ordinance allows fences that run along the side of a residential home adjacent to a street, but they can only be 4-foot tall of solid fencing. The ordinance does give the option of an additional 2-foot lattice, bringing the fence height to 6-foot tall. The lattice must be at least 50 percent open.
The planned privacy fence in contention is 26 feet from the curb. The right-of-way between Donovan's yard and the curb is a pedestrian pathway.
That sidewalk is also part of a major bike trail in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area.
According to city ordinance, which can only operate within the confines of state law, the board of adjustment cannot grant a variance unless it finds:
- Proof of hardship and the conditions are peculiar to such land or buildings, and these conditions and circumstances do not generally apply to the neighborhood.
- That the variance granted by the board is the minimum variance possible to accomplish the purpose of providing for reasonable use of the land or building.
- That granting the variance does not change the essential character of the neighborhood and shall be in accordance with the general purpose and intent of the zoning ordinance.
"One part of our fence is a little too close because of how oblong the property is, so we'd have to move it back to cut it up for a lattice," Donovan told the Capital Journal on Wednesday during a phone interview.
Donovan has been contemplating consulting an attorney before moving the project further.
"I understand that you can't give out a variance for any little thing, but there was no reason," Donovan added.
Martin Brothers Fencing designed the fence to avoid blocking any sightlines, he noted.
That total project cost went from $6,000 to at least $9,000 due to the materials being purchased already and the added labor to accommodate.
A motion to deny the variance request was made by Board Member Rob McMahon, who stated "that the lattice, plus the distance and slope help reduce visibility into the yard," according to the Jan. 9 meeting minutes.
Board Member Dave Kelley stated after the motion was approved that the fencing contractor should know the fence rules and should verify lot line locations, the meeting minutes reported.
City Building Official Matt Elberson said variances are denied if there are other options available that don't impact the use of the land.
"There's got to be something about the property that forces the variance, which can be an unusually small lot of abnormally shaped area," he said.
Elberson said the fencing ordinances are published online and publically available, though ideally city staff will tell someone if their plans for construction need to conform to certain ordinances, based on the information submitted with a building permit application.
That was not the case for Joe Flowers, whose building permit for construction of a residential deck, fence and storage shed for a property at 221 S. Taylor Ave. was approved on June 30.
Flowers had finished construction of the fence by the time he appeared in front of the Board of Adjustment needing a variance for his fence, which violated two city ordinances.
The fence runs along an ally on one side and East Franklin Street on another, with the third side abutting a neighboring property to the north.
Flowers said the fence cost $6,000 and was constructed by Ludemann Fencing, according to the Sept. 12 Board of Adjustment meeting minutes.
The fence stands 6-feet tall, which is two feet too high by city ordinance. The ally sight triangle is also in violation of the city ordinance which is meant to prevent sight obstruction for anyone using the road, alley or sidewalk.
"Flowers said he talked with the city and saw the house on a computer," meeting minutes state.
During the meeting, Flowers said the privacy fence was built because he has dogs and doesn't want people to see into the yard.
The minutes reported Kelley asked if there was a simple solution, and Elberson said Pierre City Engineer John Childs did not object to the fence remaining. The minutes also noted McMahon said it was close to Buchanan Elementary school, and Flowers said there wasn't fast traffic on the street.
McMahon made a motion to grant the variance for conditional approval where if the fence becomes a safety issue, it would have to be reconfigured, which was approved. Board Chairman Kevin Tveidt did not attend the meeting and did not vote on the motion.
Donovan said he wants each board member to provide comments on their reasons behind voting a certain way, and questions the board's consistency when making decisions on variances.
Meeting minutes and agendas for the board can be found online on the city's website, cityofpierre.org.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 5:15 p.m. in the Commission Room at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway, in Pierre.
