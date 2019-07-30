A Pierre man, convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, has been sentenced.
According to news release U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons , Paul Frost, age 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange on July 29. Frost must do 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $200.
Frost was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2018, and he pled guilty on April 3, 2019.
The convictions stemmed from an incident on June 15, 2018, where Frost knowingly and intentionally possessed methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute. Further, on both April 3, 2017, and June 15, 2018, Frost, being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, did knowingly illegally possess firearms.
Drug trafficking is an inherently violent activity. Firearms are tools of the trade for drug dealers. It is common to find drug traffickers armed with guns in order to protect their illegal drug product and cash, and enforce their illegal operations.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of its renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and local communities to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.
This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Pierre Police Department. Assistant U.S. Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.
Frost will report to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on August 6.
