Last week, Dustin Warnke of Pierre was sentenced to 14.5 years in federal prison for conspiring with several others to deal drugs in a plot that got one man shot dead by federal agents last year near Kimball, South Dakota.
Warnke, 35, pleaded guilty in August to conspiring with Andrew Bunch, Nicole Hopkins, Adam Tanner and Nathan Thoe, from about March 2018 to November 2019, to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Pierre, Fort Pierre and elsewhere.
The defendants faced up to life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years for their crimes.
They would make trips to Minnesota and Colorado to obtain the meth, they admitted. Four of them had been living in the Pierre area recently, including Thoe who was from the Green Bay area of Wisconsin.
“Firearms were routinely carried by Warnke, Bunch and Thoe to protect their product,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons stated via news release last week.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Warnke on Monday, Nov. 16, to 174 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation. Under federal prison rules of 54 days off for each year served, Warnke should “earn” about two years off of the 14.5 years.
Lange also ordered Warnke to forfeit to the feds a SIG Sauer .40 caliber, semi-automatic handgun. It was found in a black 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup Warnke was using, according to court documents.
The others in the meth ring have been sentenced, except for Thoe, who was shot by federal agents at a rest stop on Interstate 90 at White Lake, just east of Kimball, South Dakota, on Jan. 13, 2019.
A drug task force had been aware that Thoe and Hopkins were on one of their trips to obtain meth and it ended at the rest stop. Both were ordered out of their vehicle by task force officers.
An officer testified in federal court that Thoe got out of the driver’s side of the car and reached for a handgun and was shot and killed by task force agents. Hopkins had a gun under her passenger seat, but left it there when she got out and laid on the ground to be arrested.
In January, Lange sentenced Hopkins, 35, of Pierre, to 10 years in prison.
In February, Lange sentenced Bunch, 30, to 27 years in prison. In August he sentenced Tanner, 47, of Sioux Falls, to 12 years in federal prison.
On Friday, Nov. 20, Warnke, through his attorney, David Siebrasse, filed notice in federal court in Pierre that he plans to appeal his sentence.
A single document in Warnke’s case indicates his drug ring had connections to another one dealing Denver-based meth in and around Pierre and Fort Pierre that was busted up this year by the feds.
Warnke was set to go to trial in late August this year.
Days before the trial was to start, federal prosecutors ordered the state Women’s Prison in Pierre to make inmate Melissa Scull available to testify at Warnke’s trial.
Scull is serving a sentence in the state prison for drug crimes in Rapid City while also serving a newer federal sentence for meth dealing that Judge Lange handed down in April 2020. Scull admitted in her federal plea agreement that she was dealing meth with Frank Miller, 61, of the Fort Pierre area, and Chip Olson, 48, of Pierre.
The trio was arrested June 24, 2019 in a red Honda CRV in Murdo on I-90. It was no random stop, but part of the investigation by the federal/state/local drug crime task force. They knew Scull, Miller and Olson were returning from Denver with a new supply of meth to distribute. Investigators say they found 236 grams of meth in the Honda, according to court documents..
Miller, Olson and Scull all pleaded guilty to avoid 40-year sentences and admitted their conspiracy. Lange sentenced them to federal prison earlier this year, saying Scull could serve her new federal time while serving her state time in Pierre.
The fact the feds wanted Scull to testify at Warnke’s trial indicates the two meth rings must have been in cahoots of some kind, or making a Venn diagram of sorts of grams..
Olson admitted, while pleading guilty, that he was involved in dealing as much as 1,500 grams of meth, or 1.5 kilo.
Another document in Warnke's case shows the Minnesota part of the dealing.
In August 18, 2020, just days before his trial was to begin,, Warnke asked Judge Lange to give him a two-day furlough from the Hughes County Jail to allow his mother to take him to his grandfather’s funeral near Marshall, Minnesota. Warnke said his grandfather had been a father figure to him and they were close.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Dilges objected to giving Warnke the furlough, arguing he “is a flight risk and poses a danger to the community.”
There is no indication in court documents that Lange allowed Warnke the furlough.
Warnke apparently grew up in the Marshall and Cottonwood area in southwest Minnesota. He was charged in Lincoln County at Ivanhoe in Minnesota in 2018 with several counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced in the spring of 2019 to 90 days suspended for a year of probation.
A law enforcement official in southwest Minnesota told the Capital Journal that Thoe and Warnke and others in the meth ring were stowing property, including vehicles, stolen from the Pierre and Fort Pierre area at a rural residence near Ivanhoe, Minnesota, not far from the South Dakota line.
