A federal judge this week sentenced Joel Boe of Pierre to five years in prison followed by four years of probation for conspiring to deal methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange in Pierre also fined Boe, who is 38, $1,000.
Boe admitted conspiring with others to distribute meth around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities between June 2017 and September 2019.
Boe pleaded guilty on Dec. 5.
Boe likely will serve a little more than four years behind bars based on federal prison guidelines giving inmates 54 days of good time per year.
Boe was convicted in federal court of meth dealing with about two dozen others in the Rapid City area back in 2005 when he was 23. He served time in state and federal prison in his early 20s for drug crimes, according to court and prison records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.