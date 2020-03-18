caleb huizenga and mike rounds
 Caleb Huizenga, a 2019 Pierre Riggs High graduate and freshman at South Dakota State University, is using time off from class because of the pandemic to intern with U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, in his Washington office.

 Photo courtesy of Caleb Huizenga

  Students from K-Kolledge are freed from classroom duty across South Dakota. Many are picking up work, especially perhaps in Pierre and Fort Pierre where many employers have trouble finding enough workers in the tight labor market. One grocery store chain reported this week it had lots of extra workers from students out of school.

One Riggs High graduate and SDSU student found some out-of-state work when the Brookings campus closed up due  to pandemic concerns.

Caleb Huizenga finished his SDSU swim season with the Summit League meet a few weeks ago and needed something to do, according to his father, Jamie Huizenga, who is a member of the Pierre City Commission.

Caleb Huizenga and his parents previously had discussed an internship with U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, in his Washington office and now “the timing was right,” Jamie Huizenga told the Capital Journal.

So on Monday, March 16, Caleb Huizenga joined Rounds on his trip back to Washington and will spend this week, maybe longer, working in his office.

(PS: I know that Kolledge has only one L.)

