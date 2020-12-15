South Dakota received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine this week, as health care workers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City began to get immunizations.
Those in Pierre, however, will have to wait another week or so before seeing the vaccine.
“The arrival of this life-saving vaccine is something our department has been working and preparing for months. Operation Warp Speed was essential not only in its vaccine delivery to states but in its safe manufacturing, following all health and safety protocols,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said via Tuesday news release. “We look forward to working with our partners across the state to administer the vaccine in an organized and prioritized manner to all South Dakotans.”
As a whole, South Dakota received 7,800 Pfizer doses in its first allocation. The vaccine will be distributed according to the state health department’s vaccination plan, which can be found here:https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/SD_COVID-19VaccinationPlan.pdf.
Avera Health hospitals in Sioux Falls were the only Avera facilities receiving initial shipments of the vaccine, according to Avera St. Mary’s Communications and Marketing Partner Sigrid Wald Swanson.
“At the direction of the South Dakota Department of Health, Avera’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Sioux Falls only. We anticipate Avera St. Mary’s Hospital will receive a vaccine with the next shipment, which may arrive the week of Dec. 21,” Swanson told the Capital Journal.
Avera St. Mary’s will receive allocations of the Moderna vaccine if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration later this week. State officials are slated to receive 14,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Swanson said the hospital has teams working on distribution plans for the vaccine, but more information won’t be available on those plans until the vaccine is approved.
Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls received 3,900 doses of the state’s first allotment of the Pfizer vaccine and began immunizing front line health care workers Dec. 15.
“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president medical officer at Sanford Health – Sioux Falls, said. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort. Sanford Health teams have been working around-the-clock to plan for and lead vaccination efforts in Sioux Falls and across our region.”
During a weekly health department briefing on COVID Dec. 9, Malsam-Rysdon said the Pfizer vaccine has an ultra-cold storage requirement, so it has to be shipped in dry ice and stored in freezers to maintain its temperature. Reports from the The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and the Minneapolis Star Tribune state the required storage temperature for the Pfizer vaccine is approximately negative 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
This requirement makes it harder to ship the vaccine on the ground and to send it to rural areas that don’t have adequate facilities to store it. The Moderna vaccine does not have this same requirement, however, which Malsam-Rysdon said makes it a more viable option for remote communities.
Sanford Health invested in cold storage facilities to store up to 500,000 doses of the vaccine, according to a news release. Sanford also has a “robust courier network” that can deliver the vaccine to smaller medical centers across South Dakota and in surrounding states.
