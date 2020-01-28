Pierre Mayor Steve Harding made like someone running for re-election, perhaps, with a half-hour spiel Tuesday on the many projects he said his administration has birthed, which will benefit the community for “decades and generations.”
As it happens, of course, he is running for a second three-year term in the summer of 2020. Which, to be fair, he never mentioned on Tuesday. He announced earlier this month at a City Commission meeting that he was running again.
The day after he announced, Caleb Gilkerson, owner and captain of the Sunset paddlewheeler and of a diving company, said he was running against Harding. So far no one else has announced for the office. Petitions are due the end of March.
After nine years on the Commission, Harding seemed clear about what he wanted to get done as mayor, succeeding Laurie Gill when he took office in July 2017.
By any measure, it has appeared Harding laid out an ambitious schedule of public projects as soon as he was elected mayor.
At the close of the Commission’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, Harding said he wanted to give a “2020 Outlook,” outlining several construction-heavy plans.
That was unusual, because he doesn’t usually do half-hour presentations. He often doesn’t say that much at Commission meetings, in fact, as a member or as mayor.
The top three projects he began with — the $37 million new drinking water treatment plant, and the Phase 2 $13 million revamp of the water treatment plant, and a proposed $8-$12 million outdoor swimming pool — could add up to about $60 million of work slated to begin this year.
They won’t cause much increase in city taxing or spending, although they will mean higher utility rates, Harding said.
The water treatment plant will solve one of Pierre perennial perplexities: hard water with manganese in amounts many times normal from the old wells along the Missouri River. The water stains fixtures inside homes and walls and sidewalks outside homes, does not taste great, is hard on water heaters and softeners, and is so hard it costs a lot for residents to soften their own water.
The new plant will increase residents’ water bills about 60 percent, Utilities Director Brad Palmer says. But 73 percent of the voters went for it in 2018 in a plebiscite (direct vote), so he is confident the public support is there, Harding said.
The new building will be an attractive brick structure that also will provide public restrooms in the north end of Steamboat Park and take up only one of the Park’s 26 acres, Harding said.
It’s slated to be operating in 2022.
The sewage treatment plant’s upgrade will be complete in 2021, part of a long-term improvement that will include a Phase 3 later, he said.
The city has pledged to spend $6.5 million on the new pool, plus an added $400,000 kicker to prime the pump of private donors aiming at raising about $5.5 million. To get the Olympic-length pool and a Lazy River feature it will take about $8.5 million, Harding said.
It is needed, as the city has one of the oldest still-afloat outdoor swimming pools in the upper Midwest, built in 1925. Its pumping system started breaking down two years ago, helped by the city’s tough water, city leaders say. It will remain open this summer as its last, and construction on the new pool will begin as early as this fall, Harding said.
Harding also talked about the city’s $2 million pledge to pay about half the addition and remodeling to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area at its longtime location off Ree Street behind the newly remodeled Hyde Baseball Stadium, near the Capitol.
He also mentioned:
The $45 million Missouri River Bridge to replace the 60-year-old one, with work beginning this year, completion scheduled for 2023, in a mostly state-driven project that includes the city of Fort Pierre that will improve the community’s use of the river side, which in Pierre has been that much, many say.
Continuing updating of the city’s electrical substations which over the past five years has provided growth potential,” he said.
Harding also touted the new City Hall, his first major move as mayor: despite unusually strong popular opposition, he went for the idea of buying the eight-year-old two-story office building on the northeast edge of town, and ditching the 60-year-old, cramped City Hall downtown. By continuing to lease space to Eagle Creek Software, the city got a new City Hall for little cash in a move that has impressed other mayors around the state, Harding said. “They ask me, how do you do that? Get a new City Hall that will pay for itself?”
Many improvements at the Pierre Regional Airport, mostly obtaining in April 2019, Skywest in partnership with United Airlines, that has put the city on track to see 20,000 passengers fly out of Pierre — and back, presumably — in 2020, Harding said.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff told Harding he has done a good job, especially in the improvements in the city’s electrical substations, which corrected an issue for Pierre of producing not even enough power to meet peak loads.
“Without that Garfield (Avenue) Station, . . there would be Menards, no Beck Motor up there on Garfield and no Northwest Pipe Fittings in the old Beck Motor building,” Mehlhaff said. “So infrastructure is important and it’s important to stay on top of it, and more forward all the time.”
Harding said all the improvements have been due to team work involving city staff workers and the Commission and civic leaders.
The mayor certainly addressed many of the issues and questions that residents — and voters — may have this year as the June election approaches.
