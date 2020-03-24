Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said today he does not plan to issue any orders or ordinances beyond what state and federal officials are recommending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release issued about 3 p.m., Tuesday, Harding said “at this time, I do not plan to enact ordinance that is any more restrictive than those guidelines provided by Governor Noem.”
Other mayors have taken different approaches.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken cited the proximity of Beadle County, with its county seat of Huron, where 12 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, to Minnehaha County in calling for many businesses to close their doors.
TenHaken said he was recommending to the city health board close “non-essential businesses, a decision that would shutter much of Sioux Falls,” the Argus Leader reported. TenHaken was meeting today with city health officials about the idea, which he said is not mandated by the state.
In Huron this week, at joint meeting of the Huron City Commission and Beadle County Commission, the city and county each passed an ordinance and resolution closing recreational facilities, halting dine-in service at all restaurants and bars and banning gatherings of 10 or more people socially or at a business beginning Monday,:" the Mitchell Daily Republic reported.
Local leaders cited the fact that Huron was the site of the state's first case of "community spread" of the COVID-19 virus in announcing the new rules.
"We've had this ready to go," Huron City Commissioner Mark Robish told The Daily Republic. "You don't ever want to pull that trigger on the businesses, but when it comes down to public safety, you have to."
Harding said Pierre's civic leaders continue to “recommend all citizens, businesses, and non-profits comply with (federal) Centers for Disease Control recommendations and those directives echoed in Gov. Noem’s executive order regarding COVID-19.”
Noem issued the order on Monday, March 23.
Harding said in his news release on Tuesday: “My guidance, specifically for an enclosed retail business that promotes public gatherings like a bar, restaurant, brewery, cafe, casino, coffee shop, recreational or athletic facility, health club, or entertainment venue is to follow the directive issued by Governor Noem yesterday.”
“That is to:
* Suspend or modify business practices as recommended by CDC guidance that involve ten or more people to be in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible.
* Continue offering or consider offering business models that do not involve public gatherings, including takeout, delivery, drive-through, curb-side service, off-site services, social distancing models, or other innovative business practices that do not involve public gatherings in an enclosed space.
* Consider business arrangements and innovative ideas intended to support the critical infrastructure sectors, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.”
“I know that many of our businesses and other organizations have already taken steps to come in line with those guidelines. I want to personally thank those businesses for respecting the wishes of government leaders and thereby helping to keep our community safe and healthy. We all understand these are hard decisions and a hardship for our business community. We appreciate your proactive measures to protect the citizens of Pierre.”
“For individual citizens, please continue personal responsibility and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more people. I also encourage you to continue practicing social distancing and remember to wash hands and to stay home when you’re not feeling well.”
“This is a difficult time for all of us. It’s important that we continue to support each other,” Harding said. “That means supporting our local businesses, taking care of our personal health, and checking in on neighbors, friends and family. This situation remains dynamic and the City will continue to reevaluate processes and adapt as the situation evolves.”
