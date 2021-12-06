A Pierre father and son entered not guilty pleas on multiple criminal counts and general denials of asset forfeiture allegations Monday in a federal case that alleges they defrauded the government of almost $3 million, including $1 million in coronavirus relief.
James Garrett and his son, Levi, were arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno at the Pierre federal courthouse on seven criminal counts — six for James and one for Levi — and three asset forfeiture allegations — two for James totaling $2,686,372 and one for Levi totaling $248,361, per an Oct. 13 indictment.
The first five criminal counts in that indictment allege that the Garretts made false statements, convincing the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation that they planted more acres of soybeans (count 1, against James), sunflowers (counts 2 and 5, against James; count 3, against Levi) and corn (count 4, against James) than they actually had on occasions between 2017 and 2020.
The final two counts of the indictment allege that James Garrett ran a scheme to “obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises” in October and December 2020 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act.
Per request of their attorney, Michael Beardsley of Rapid City, the Garretts are released on a personal recognizance bond with a no-contact list, terms to which the government had no objection Monday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson, who represented the government at the arraignment, told the Capital Journal he could not comment.
Beardsley said he would stick to a previous emailed statement provided to South Dakota Public Broadcasting in October when asked for comment by the Capital Journal.
”The allegations made against the Garrett family cannot be substantiated and will be vigorously defended,” Beardsley wrote in that statement. “The complaining party at the root of these baseless allegations has a financial motive to tarnish the Garrett family name. The Garretts have successfully ranched their land for 130 years and will continue to do so.”
