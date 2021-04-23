The Georgia Morse Middle School track team competed in the Aberdeen Middle School Track and Field Invitational at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Tuesday. No results were sent to the Capital Journal. The next time the Georgia Morse Middle School track team is scheduled to see action will be at the Huron Middle School Track and Field Invitational in Huron this coming Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. CT.
featured top story
Pierre middle school tracksters compete in Aberdeen
Tags
scottm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.