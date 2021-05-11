Andrew Campea

Pierre's Andrew Campea, seen here in action at the Sturgis Invitational on May 1, was a part of the record breaking 4x400 meter relay team with Carson Stoeser, George Stalley and Trevor Rounds at the Huron Invitational in Pierre on May 10.

The Georgia Morse Middle School track team competed in the Huron Invitational at Tiger Stadium in Huron on Monday.

The Georgia Morse track team managed to win a combined 26 events. The boys won 12 events, while the girls won 14 events. A highlight of the meet saw the team of Andrew Campea, Carson Stoeser, George Stalley and Trevor Rounds break the school record in the eighth grade 4x400 with a time of 3:45.04. The previous record time of 3:45.04 was set in 2006. The Pierre girls placed first as a team with a team score of 455.5 team points. Full results can be found on capjournal.com.

The Georgia Morse Middle School track team will next see action at the ESD Meet at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.

